UCLA vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 17 (Back the Sun Devils)
UCLA followed a 46-point loss with a PAC-12 win. Can the Bruins find momentum or will Arizona State stay hot?
UCLA was picked No. 3 in the PAC-12 Preseason Poll but the Bruins are far away from being a contender in the league.
Prior to beating Washington, Mick Cronin’s young, inexperienced squad had lost four straight league games, including an embarrassing 90-44 defeat at Utah Jan. 11. Does UCLA have a shot at turning it around?
Arizona State had won four straight conference games before losing to Washington on the road Jan. 11. Can the Sun Devils bounce back as a small home favorite Wednesday?
Here’s the betting preview.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
UCLA vs. Arizona State odds, spread and total
UCLA vs. Arizona State betting trends
- UCLA is 6-10-1 ATS this season
- Arizona State is 7-9 ATS this season
- UCLA is 4-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Arizona State is 3-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 4-13 in UCLA games this season
- The OVER is 7-9 in Arizona State games this season
UCLA vs. Arizona State how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- How to watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- UCLA record: 7-10 (2-4 PAC-12)
- Arizona State record: 10-6 (4-1 PAC-12)
UCLA vs. Arizona State key players to watch
UCLA
Adem Bona: With UCLA’s season at its tipping point after a 46-point loss, UCLA relied on its starters to carry the torch in the win over Washington. UCLA’s starting five scored 63 of the team’s 73 points, led by Bona, who turned in his best offensive performance with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting. He is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.
Arizona State
Adam Miller: The former LSU and Illinois guard got his two-time eligibility waiver in mid-December and has immediately helped a struggling Sun Devils’ offense. The junior scored 20 points in his first game and has put up double figures in four of the last five contests. He’s struggling with efficiency, though, shooting just 36.1% from the floor this year.
UCLA vs. Arizona State prediction and pick
Both offenses have struggled but both defenses rank in the top-40 in KenPom in overall efficiency.
UCLA’s offense is No. 337 in effective field goal percentage, No. 337 in 3-point shooting and No. 327 in 2-point shooting. In four road games, UCLA is 1-3 and is averaging just 57 points while shooting 38.3% from the field. Arizona State’s best defensive quality is creating turnovers (No. 58) and UCLA is No. 219 in turnover percentage as an offense, coughing it up 29 times in its last two road games combined.
Neither defense ranks in the top-50 in KenPom in any major category, and Arizona State’s offense has shown signs of life. The Sun Devils have averaged 74.4 points in five PAC-12 games, three of which were on the road. Lay the points with Arizona State.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change