UCLA vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Trojans and Bruins renew their rivalry for the last time in the Pac-12.
By Jovan Alford
The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will square off against each other on Saturday afternoon for city bragging rights in another installment of their long-standing rivalry.
UCLA suffered its second-straight loss after falling to the Arizona State Sun Devils 17-7 last week. The last time UCLA only scored seven points in a game was by the Utah Utes on Sept. 23. The Trojans are coming off a tough 36-27 road loss to Oregon. USC has lost four out of their last five games but can feel better about themselves with a win over UCLA.
Here are the odds and our best bet for UCLA vs. USC:
UCLA vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
USC vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- UCLA is 4-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 6-1 in UCLA’s last seven games
- USC is 2-4 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 5-0 in USC’s last five games against UCLA
UCLA vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- UCLA Record: 6-4
- USC Record: 7-3
UCLA vs. USC Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Carson Steele: Steele has struggled in the Bruins’ last two games against Arizona (38 yards) and Arizona State (33 yards). However, he will try to bounce back against the Trojans this week, who cannot stop the run. This season, USC’s defense allows 182.3 rushing yards per game (dead last in the Pac-12). Steele has 502 rushing yards and four touchdowns in conference play.
USC
Tahj Washington: The senior wide receiver has been one of Caleb Williams’ top playmakers this season, and it has paid huge dividends. This season, Washington has 47 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 wideout couldn’t go over the century mark for the fifth straight game last week against Oregon but still had four receptions for 82 yards.
UCLA vs. USC Prediction and Pick
The 2023 regular season hasn’t gone right for the Bruins or Trojans, but they can give their fans something to cheer about on Saturday afternoon.
USC’s defense is still a work in progress, but they only allowed 14 points in the second half to Oregon after they gave up 22 points in the opening 30 minutes. The Trojans’ defense won’t have to worry about too many explosive plays from the Bruins’ offense, which could be a blessing in disguise.
Williams will have his hands full with the Bruins’ defense, which has 36 sacks on the season and allows quarterbacks to complete 59.4% of their passes. However, if the Trojans’ offensive line can keep him upright, I expect Williams to put on a show at the Coliseum on Saturday.
