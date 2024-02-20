UConn vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Target Total in Big East Matchup)
By Reed Wallach
UConn, the defending National Champions, are at the top yet again.
The Huskies are fresh off a demolition of Marquette over the weekend and now look to cement its claim as a cut above the rest of the Big East at Creighton on Tuesday night. These are two contenders come the NCAA Tournament, how will each perform in a measuring stick opportunity?
Here's our betting preview for the Big East showdown on Tuesday night.
UConn vs. Creighton Odds, Spread and Total
Creighton vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Creighton is 0-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UConn is 16-10 ATS this season
- creighton has gone UNDER in 14 of 26 games this season
UConn vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 20th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- How to Watch (TV): FOX Sports 1
- UConn Record: 24-2
- Creighton Record: 19-7
UConn vs. Creighton Key Players to Watch
UConn
Donovan Clingan: Clingan, the 7'2" presence around the rim for the defending National Championship winners, didn't even start in the team's dominant 62-48 win against Creighton about a month ago. Still returning from a foot injury, Clingan played 16 minutes but had two blocks as the team held Creighton to 48 points. Now, he's fully back and we are seeing arguably the most impactful in the country, fresh off 17 points and 10 rebounds against Marquette.
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: Kalkbrenner had one of the lone good performances in the aforementioned matchup against UConn. He had 11 points with eight rebounds and five blocks. While the team held UConn to a low output, just 62 points, the team couldn't score enough to keep up. Can Kalkbrenner outpace Clingan in a battle of big men on Tuesday?
UConn vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
Back on January 17th, UConn suffocated Creighton into a 62-48 win, covering the modest spread and going under the total of 145.5. Now, the stage is set for a rematch between a Creighton team that has seemingly recovered from a mid-season swoon, winners of three straight, including two on the road against Xavier and Butler.
I'm more interested in the total between these two teams. Again, the first matchup featured just 110 points, and while this total is depressed a bit more, there is still room to go between two teams that allow nothing at the rim.
Clingan and Kalkbrenner are as good as you'll see at protecting the rim this season, each top 25 in the country in field goal percentage allowed at the cup, which makes me believe that this game will feature a ton of contested jumpers.
Further, both teams are fairly slow, especially since the two teams played. UConn doesn't try to run whatsoever, bottom 40 in the country in terms of pace according to Haslametrics, while Creighton is outside the top 200 nationally.
I'll go back to the well with the under between these two elite defenses.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
