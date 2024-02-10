UConn vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (Huskies roll)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for UConn-Georgetown.
UConn has flexed its muscles as the No. 1 team in the nation and looks like a strong contender to be the first team to win back-to-back national championships in nearly two decades. UConn has won 10 straight since dropping its Big East opener Dec. 20 and will hit the road Saturday afternoon to Washington, D.C.
Georgetown is in rebuilding mode in the first year under Ed Cooley. The Hoyas have lost seven straight but were competitive in a 76-70 loss to Seton Hall on the road Wednesday. Can Georgetown hang with UConn?
Here’s the betting preview for Saturday’s Big East battle with a best bet.
UConn vs. Georgetown odds, spread and total
UConn vs. Georgetown betting trends
- UConn is 13-10 ATS this season
- Georgetown is 10-12 ATS this season
- UConn is 13-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgetown is 8-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 11-11-1 in UConn games this season
- The OVER is 12-10 in Georgetown games this season
UConn vs. Georgetown how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- UConn record: 21-2 (11-1 Big East)
- Georgetown record: 8-14 (1-10 Big East)
UConn vs. Georgetown key players to watch
UConn
Donovan Clingan: The 7-foot-2 center returned to the UConn starting lineup on Jan. 28 after working his way back from a foot injury. In the four games back in the starting five, UConn is 4-0 and winning by 18.5 points per game. Clingan went 8-of-12 from the field and finished with an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double in Tuesday’s win over Butler.
Georgetown
Jayden Epps: The Illinois transfer is fourth in the Big East in scoring at 18.3 points per game. Epps has struggled against the physical Big East defenses, though, shooting just 33.5% in conference play. Epps has shot just 21-of-73 from the field over the last four games and 9-of-41 from beyond the arc.
UConn vs. Georgetown prediction and pick
Georgetown was a 21-point underdog in the first meeting between these two teams and covered the spread in an 80-67 loss. UConn’s defense, which is No. 14 in KenPom, held the Hoyas to 34% shooting and just 4-of-16 from 3-point range, but Georgetown hung around by getting to the free-throw line 38 times.
Expect those numbers to improve for the UConn defense, which is No. 9 in effective field goal percentage and No. 6 defending shots from inside the arc. With Clingan back on the floor, who missed the first matchup against Georgetown, the defending champs look the part. Danny Hurley's group should have little issue against the Hoyas’ offense that is No. 292 in 2-point shooting and struggles to protect the rock, ranking No. 321 in steal percentage.
UConn’s offense should get whatever it wants against a Georgetown defense that is No. 292 in KenPom. Around the rim, UConn is No. 7 in the nation in 2-point shooting and Georgetown is particularly weak around the rim, ranking No. 345 against 2s and No. 314 in effective field goal percentage. Georgetown won’t get to the free-throw line as much in this matchup and UConn should roll. Georgetown is just 4-10 ATS at home this season and that trend continues Saturday.
Pick: UConn -16.5
