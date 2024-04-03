UConn vs. Iowa Final Score Prediction for NCAA Tournament Final Four
Iowa and LSU played in the most viewed college basketball game of all time in the Elite 8, with 12.3 million viewers.
That record may stand for less than a week as there's a chance it's broken almost immediately when Iowa takes on UConn in the Final Four on Friday night. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes got their revenge against Angel Reese and LSU, but now Paige Bueckers and UConn are waiting for them in the National semifinal.
In this article, we're going to dive into the odds, my betting preview, and then my final score prediction for this anticipated Final Four showdown.
UConn vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total
UConn vs. Iowa Betting Preview
In my opinion, UConn is the better basketball team no matter which way you look at it and I'm a little bit surprised the Huskies are 2.5-point underdogs in this one. There's no doubt that Iowa is a fantastic shooting team with Caitlin Clark on their roster. They rank second in college basketball in field goal percentage at 49.92%, but the Huskies are right behind them, ranking third at 49.72%.
So, what about the other aspects of the game? Shooting isn't everything after all. Well, UConn has a massive advantage in those and it's not close.
For example, UConn is seventh in shooting defense, keeping teams to shooting 35.4% from the field. Meanwhile, Iowa ranks 134th in that stat, allowing teams to shooting 39.6% from the field.
If we look at turnover margin, UConn comes in at 29th at +4.13 while Iowa ranks 161st at +0.57.
The main takeaway is UConn can match Iowa's shooting while being far superior defensively and in the turnover department. I won't hesitate to back UConn as an underdog in this one.
UConn vs. Iowa Exact Score Prediction
So, now that we know I like UConn to not only cover the spread but win outright as an underdog in this game, we still need to look at the total in this one to help me predict the final score.
With the total at 162.5, I'm going to go ahead and back the OVER in this one. As I stated above, these two teams rank second and third in the country in field goal percentage. Both teams are much better offensively than defensively, especially Iowa, which ranks 134th in shooting defense.
We're going to see plenty of points in this one, which is reflected in my final score prediction.
Final score prediction: UConn 87, Iowa 84
