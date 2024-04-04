UConn vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four
Breaking down a supercharged offensive matchup between UConn and Iowa in the women's Final Four.
The NCAA basketball women’s Final Four is on! This Friday, the four best teams remaining will take center stage in pursuit of a national championship. The best part, there has never been more interest in the women’s game than right now.
Monday’s Elite Eight viewership for ESPN was off the charts as 12.3 million viewers tuned in for LSU-Iowa, a championship rematch of last season. It drew the largest audience ever for a women’s college basketball game. Now we get another superstar matchup in the Final Four between UConn and Iowa and the two best players in the game.
UConn vs. Iowa odds, spread, and total for Women's Final Four
UConn vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Iowa is 2-2 ATS in the NCAA Tournament
- UConn is 1-3 ATS in the NCAA Tournament
- Iowa and UConn both went OVER in their previous matchups
UConn vs. Iowa: How To Watch
- Date: Friday, April 5th
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ESPN, ESPN App
- UConn Record: 33-5
- Iowa Record: 33-4
UConn vs. Iowa Key Players To Watch
UConn
Paige Bueckers: I believe that Paige “Buckets” Bueckers would probably be the best player in women’s college basketball if not for Caitlin Clark. Still, she is firmly in second place on that perch and is so critical to UConn’s success. Following a 28-point, 10 rebound performance against USC, the junior guard is excited for more being back at full strength with a chance to win a national championship. She shoots the ball very efficiently and isn’t afraid to attack the rim. Her talents will be on full display in this game.
Iowa
Caitlin Clark: If you haven’t heard of Caitlin Clark by now, you must clearly not care about college basketball. This is perhaps the greatest shooter that I’ve ever seen in the women’s game. She can hurt you from deep, rotate off ball screens, and will dish to teammates all over the court. Clark is coming off an astounding performance in the Elite Eight, lighting up LSU with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists. For the NCAA Tournament, she’s averaging 32.3 points and 10 assists per game. This is the best player in the women’s college game today.
UConn vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
This UConn program has been a perennial for the longest time and head coach Geno Auriemma still holds this team to high standards each season. It’s impressive to say that UConn even made it here after losing five players in their lineup to injury this season, Azzi Fudd (knee), Aubrey Griffin (knee), Caroline Ducharme (neck), Jana El-Alfy (Achilles) and Ayanna Patterson (knee).
UConn is boosted by Bueckers, forward Aaliyah Edwards and guard Ashlynn Shade, the top three scorers on this roster. Guard Nika Muhl also provides creativity on offense, the all-time assists leader for this program, averaging 6.5 APG this season. All have taken on additional minutes with the Huskies' injuries. Each of them has great shooting talent and will fearlessly post up from anywhere on the floor. They love to spread the ball around too as the Huskies rank 4th in assists per game.
Iowa is back in their second consecutive Final Four after last year’s loss to LSU in the national championship. With Clark deciding to leave for the WNBA after this season, the pressure is a bit more intense this time around as gaining a championship on your resume would look even better. This is a goal the Hawkeyes have been continuing to chase since that tough defeat last spring.
In the tournament, Iowa has completely turned their game around. Clark carried a lot of the weight for much of this season but has been relieved of it in the tournament by her fellow guards Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter. Without their help Monday against LSU, the Hawkeyes may not have won that game. Martin recorded 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Affolter posted 16 and 5. When Clark gets the necessary help from her roleplayers, this team is very hard to defeat. They rank 2nd in field goal percentage (49.9 percent), showing their efficiency in each game.
This should be a phenomenal contest between two durable teams. There are so many great players and matchups involved that will make this must-watch television. I’m caught up in Caitlin Clark’s magnificent skills and I will back Iowa here. On paper, this is a slightly stronger, deeper and healthier team with everyone stepping up at the right time. It’s the reason why Iowa has once again gotten to this stage.
Head coach Lisa Bluder is much newer to the Final Four scene compared to Geno Auriemma (his 23rd), but I’ll side with the team and player that has completely elevated the women’s college basketball product in Iowa. The spread is a close 2.5 points in favor of the Hawkeyes, but I would play the moneyline as this game may come down to the final seconds, perhaps even an overtime period. Sit back and enjoy what should be a Final Four classic.
Pick: Iowa -154
Note: Game odds are subject to change.