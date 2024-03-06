UConn vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Huskies Offense are Safe Bet)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Marquette vs. UConn on Wednesday, March 6.
By Reed Wallach
The top two teams in the Big East meet for the second time, but not at full strength.
Marquette, who was without reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodoro on Saturday against Creighton, are expected to be without Kolek for the rest of the regular season due to an oblique injury. The Golden Eagles grueling stretch of Big East play will continue though with the regular season champs UConn Huskies in town.
The point spread has shifted way out towards the Huskies side on the heels of news that Kolek won't play, but Marquette showed on Saturday the team can be competitive without its star guard. What can we expect on Wednesday?
Here's our betting preview for Marquette vs. UConn, the game of the night on Wednesday:
UConn vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total
Marquette vs. UConn Betting Trends
- UConn is 18-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Marquette is 17-11-1 ATS this season
- Marquette is 11-15-1 ATS at home this season
UConn vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- UConn Record: 26-3
- Marquette Record: 22-7
UConn vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch
UConn
Donovan Clingan: Clingan won the battle of th ebigs against Oso Ighodaro in the first meeting, scoring 17 points while making seven of his eight shots and grabbing 10 rebounds. The 7'2" center has been dominant all season, can he take his talents on the road and outduel Marquette's stud center again?
Marquette
Kam Jones: Without Kolek for the next two games (at least), more pressure is going to fall on Jones, who scored 23 points as the lead guard against Creighton. Jones is more than capable of putting together big scoring efforts, he has scored 30 or more twice in the past two weeks, but can he do it against the defending National Champions?
UConn vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
With no Kolek on the floor, Marquette won't be the same elite team that has been performing at National Championship levels for most of the season, but the team proved at Creighton the drop-off isn't that severe.
The Golden Eagles offense will still create open looks along the perimeter and driving lanes inside, the team shot 60% on two's against an elite Creighton team on Saturday, but I worry that the Golden Eagles defense can weather the storm against UConn's offense.
The Huskies are the best 3-point shooting team in Big East play on a healthy rate, but the team's best point to exploit Marquette is on the glass, where the Golden Eagles have struggled all year. Marquette is 10th in defensive rebounding rate this season, a sore sight to see against UConn's top offensive rebounding rate in the league.
I believe UConn can generate enough second chance to offset what could be a bit of a down shooting night on the road, especially after blasting Marquette 81-53 in Stoors a few weeks back.
The Golden Eagles may be up to the task to compete with UConn, so instead of keying in on the spread, I'll take UConn's team total over. If Marquette covers, it will be on the backs of another potent offensive showing, in my opinion.
