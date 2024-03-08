UConn vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 9 (Take Home Underdog Friars)
By Reed Wallach
UConn has all but secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but can it continue to bolster its standings ahead of the Big east Tournament next week?
The Big East regular season champs are in Providence for the season finale against a Friars team that is desperate for one more win to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Can the team stun UConn in the regular season finale?
Here's our full betting preview for Saturday's matchup:
UConn vs. Providence Odds, Spread and Total
UConn vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Providence is 9-3 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season
- UConn is 19-10 ATS this season
- Providence has gone UNDER in 11 of 19 home games this season
UConn vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UConn Record: 27-3
- Providence Record: 19-11
UConn vs. Providence Key Players to Watch
UConn
Tristen Newton: A triple-double threat, Newton is always dangerous from all over the floor, evident when he scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first meeting, getting to the free throw line 16 times. Newton will look to cap the regular season with another big outing against a stingy Providence defense.
Providence
Devin Carter: The motor behind the Friars, one of the best defensive prospects in the country ahead of this summer's NBA Draft, Carter scored 20 in the first meeting. Can he contain one of the most dynamic offenses in college basketball while also lifting the Friars offense up?
UConn vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
Providence's mark as an underdog this season is well documented, and the team is in line for a cover yet again with UConn potentially looking ahead to the Big East Tournament next week, already clinching the No. 1 seed.
The first game featured a ton of misses, neither team shot better than 22% from beyond the arc and Providence shot a meager 50% on twos. However, Providence played to a near draw on the glass and tied the turnover battle.
With the Friars ability to get to the free throw line, the team leads the Big East in free throw rate in conference play, I believe the team can keep this game competitive in a must-win scenario, especially with UConn potentially expanding its bench in a menaingless game.
