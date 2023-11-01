UConn vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
The Volunteers are looking to stay perfect against non-conference opponents this season.
By Jovan Alford
The Uconn Huskies will try to snap their two-game losing streak on Saturday as they head down to Knoxville, TN, to play the No. 17-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols have won four out of their last five games, which includes last week’s six-point win over Kentucky. They shouldn’t have any problems with UConn, who is 1-7 this season after going to a bowl game in 2022.
Can the Huskies salvage their season with an upset win against the Vols? Or will Joe Milton and Co. hand UConn another loss in this late-season non-conference matchup?
Here are the odds and our best bet for UConn vs. Tennessee:
UConn vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. UConn Betting Trends
- UConn is 4-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UConn is 2-14 in its last 16 road games
- Tennessee is 3-1 ATS at home this season
- Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. FBS Independents
UConn vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Game Time: noon EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- UConn Record: 1-7
- Tennessee Record: 6-2
UConn vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
UConn
Ta’Quan Roberson: For the Huskies to have any chance on Saturday, they will need Roberson to play the best game of his career. The junior quarterback is coming off a rough outing against Boston College last week, where he completed 45.8% of his passes for 130 yards. He will look to play better this weekend against the Volunteers, who allow QBs to complete 66.2% of their passes this season.
Tennessee
Jaylen Wright: The junior running back has a great matchup on Saturday as the Huskies allow 167.3 rushing yards per game. Wright went over the century mark for the third time in the past four games last week against Kentucky (120 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries). In a game that the Volunteers should dominate, don’t be surprised to see Wright have another 100-yard effort.
UConn vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
After playing four straight conference games, this is a nice break for the Volunteers, who should beat up the Huskies. UConn has had bad luck lately, losing to South Florida and Boston College by 10 points.
Now the Huskies have to play the Volunteers, who have outscored non-conference opponents by 28 points per game this season. UConn is 3-1 ATS as double-digit underdogs this year, but Tennessee is 2-1 ATS when favored by 20 points or more. I don’t see this game being close, as Joe Milton will have a huge day through the air.
