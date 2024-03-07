UFC 299: Kevin Holland vs. Michael 'Venom' Page Prediction, Pick and Odds
Why the 'Trail Blazer' will prove to be the real 'MVP' at UFC 299
By Jaren Kawada
After a decade in Bellator, Michael "Venom" Page will make his long-awaited debut in the UFC against Kevin Holland at UFC 299.
Holland (25-10, 1 NC) enters the matchup as the UFC's no. 13 ranked welterweight after losing a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC. The loss ended a two-fight win streak for Holland with wins over Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio to enter himself into the rankings.
Page (21-2) makes his promotional debut after a 17-2 run in Bellator led him to being one of the most popular fighters in MMA due to his unique showboating fight style. Page last faced Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292, winning in just 26 seconds with a leg kick TKO.
It is difficult to gauge how good Page can be in the UFC after dominating most of his Bellator opponents but is now entering the biggest MMA promotion at 36. While the fans will certainly be in for an entertaining fight, this matchup may allow Holland to officially breakthrough as a legitimate title contender.
Having one of the most interesting highlight reels in MMA history, Page has often found success with his awkwardness. Throwing strikes from unorthodox angles and creating counter-striking opportunities for himself, Page has found a knockout in 13 of his 21 wins (62 percent).
Page can out-strike Holland but relies on his power to create his opportunities. In ten career losses, Holland has only been out-struck and "knocked out" once by karate master Stephen Thompson, a fight that ended due to a broken hand. Page has seldom attempted takedowns in his career and at his advanced age has appeared to have lost the speed edge he once had.
Though largely untested, Page's durability will almost certainly not be able to match that of Holland, who spent a significant amount of time at middleweight. The one time Page got hit cleanly he was put out by Douglas Lima at Bellator 221.
Since moving back down to welterweight in 2022, Holland has hurt/wobbled five of his six opponents while finishing all four of his wins in that time.
Prediction: Kevin Holland by KO/TKO in round two