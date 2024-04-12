UFC 300: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes Prediction, Pick and Odds
'Super' will remind fans of his potential with a tactical performance on the UFC 300 prelims
By Jaren Kawada
Ever since he debuted with the UFC in May 2023, many fans have taken a liking to Diego Lopes and it comes as no surprise that he returns to fight on UFC 300 against Sodiq Yusuff.
Yusuff (13-3, 7-2 in UFC), though the underdog, enters the matchup as the no. 13 ranked featherweight contender. Yusuff last appeared in his first UFC main event, losing a five-round decision to Edson Barboza in October 2023. While long layoffs have often plagued him in his career, Yusuff will return six months later and attempt to turn back the popular grappler.
Lopes (23-6, 2-1 in UFC) nearly shocked the world in his short-notice UFC debut against Movsar Evloev, giving the undefeated contender a stiff challenge in what ultimately resulted in a decision loss. Since then, Lopes has rattled off two wins over veterans Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini in a combined two minutes and eight seconds.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users! Sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets whether you win or lose your first bet of just $5!
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes odds and round total
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes best bet
When fan-favorite fighters compete on a major fight card, they tend to receive most of the public money, and that is exactly the case with Lopes. According to DraftKings, 76 percent of bettors are laying the price with Lopes as the favorite and when that is the case in the UFC, the right move is usually on the other side.
There is no denying Lopes' potential, as the Brazilian is an elite grappler who serves as the head BJJ coach of Lobo Gym MMA, the home of women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. In moments when Lopes shines, it has typically been in grappling exchanges, as he nearly pulled off the upset against Movsar Evloev with a kneebar submission and rolled over Gavin Tucker with a triangle armbar.
But to this point in the UFC, Lopes has only faced wrestlers who were willing to take him down. Both Evloev and Tucker shot takedowns on him, which Lopes used to his advantage. As one of the smarter fighters in the UFC, do not expect Yusuff to make the same mistake and instead exploit his wide striking advantage.
Lopes is coming off a knockout win, but in a fight that he physically dominated and quite literally threw Pat Sabatini to the floor before executing the finish. Against Yusuff, Lopes will not have the physical advantages and will not be able to do the same.
Through three fights, Lopes has yet to complete a takedown and has never landed more than 37 significant strikes on a single opponent. Across nine UFC appearances, Yusuff has fared well in his takedown defense, fending off 62 percent of shots attempted on him.
Prediction: Yusuff by decision
Best bet: Sodiq Yusuff money line (+120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.