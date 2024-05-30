UFC 302: Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
To open the main card of UFC 302, welterweight standout Randy Brown will look to continue his recent hot streak against battle-tested veteran Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
Brown (18-5, 12-5 in UFC) has been with the UFC since 2016 but has yet to break into the divisional rankings despite his success. In his second fight on a pay-per-view main card, Brown will look to extend his current win streak to three after knocking out Muslim Salikhov in February.
Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-1, 10-3-1 in UFC) has three less UFC fights than his counterpart but has been a professional fighter for five years longer. Now 37, Zaleski has not lost since 2020, last losing to the previously ranked Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC São Paulo.
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos odds and total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Randy Brown -180
- Elizeu Zaleski +150
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos best bet
For whatever reason, Brown loves fighting people older than him, with a 7-2 record against such fighters in the UFC. Brown is also not a "gatekeeper," but is 12-2 in the promotion against fighters not currently in the 170-pound rankings and 0-3 against those who are.
Zaleski, who is both older than Brown and not currently ranked, has had a similar success rate as the Jamaican in the UFC but noticeably declined in his last two fights. After a suspension kept him sidelined for nearly two years, Zaleski returned to the cage in 2023 against Abubakar Nurmagomedov and looked like a shell of himself, lacking the quickness and explosion he once used to make a name for himself.
At 6'2", Brown is monstrous for the weight class and will be five inches taller than Zaleski with the same advantage in reach. While Brown has always possessed similar advantages in fights due to his frame, his footwork and distance management have increased exponentially since his loss to Niko Price in 2018.
Geography may also play a factor, as Brown's quick trip to Newark from Queens will be significantly shorter than the 10-hour flight Zaleski will have to make from Brazil.
At this point in his career, especially with his February performance, Brown is just on a roll. Zaleski is solid all-around and has only been finished three times in his career but was dropped in his last performance while truly showing signs of nearing the end of his timeline.
The shot that put Muslim Salikhov, a former Sanda world champion, down and out was a sliding right hand at the tip of Brown's reach, proving the power and timing he has developed. Brown is arguably the best striker Zaleski will be facing in his career and 'Rude Boy' has not lost to an unranked fighter since 2018.
Prediction: Brown by submission in round three
Best bet: Randy Brown by KO/TKO or submission (+225)
