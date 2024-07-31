UFC Abu Dhabi: Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Making his third appearance in the Octagon in nine months, Sharabutdin 'Shara Bullet' Magomedov returns in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi against Michal Oleksiejczuk on Aug. 3.
Magomedov (13-0, 2-0 in UFC) has solely fought in the Middle East since signing with the UFC and will do so again in his third appearance. The fan favorite has been impressive in moments against Bruno Silva and Antonio Trocoli but has provided given reason to question his potential. Nonetheless, Magomedov is still undefeated through his first 13 fights.
Oleksiejczuk (19-9 with one no-contest, 7-6 with one no-contest in UFC) has not been as consistent as Magomedov but has been battle-tested in the UFC. Oleksiejczuk does not have an appealing record but is a constant knockout threat with his power and is always in memorable fights as evidenced by his two post-fight bonuses in his last two wins.
Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Odds and Round Total
Moneyline
- Magomedov: -238
- Oleksiejczuk: +195
Total: 1.5 (Over -140/Under +110)
Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Prediction and Pick
This should be the toughest challenge of Magomedov's undefeated career to date. On paper, this figures to be a better matchup for the Russian with his primary struggles so far being in his wrestling and takedown defense and Oleksiejczuk profiling as a striker.
However, though Oleksiejczuk is just 7-6 with one no-contest in the UFC with five losses inside the distance, each of those were by submission. Overall, Oleksiejczuk has lost six of his eight defeats — 75 percent — by submission.
Even with the gaping hole in Oleksiejczuk's ground game, Magomedov has never won a fight by submission and has never attempted a takedown in the UFC. This fight will almost certainly play out on the feet where Oleksiejczuk loves to get into boxing range but Magomedov thrives at kicking distance.
Both fighters do have the ability to knock each other out but Magomedov has never been finished and Oleksiejczuk has only been knocked out once back in 2014. Magomedov figures to have the advantage with his versatility but Oleksiejczuk's durability has been consistent in the UFC against fighters without much of a submission threat.
When Magomedov fights, it is usually a spectacle and the public tends to be all over his knockout prop. With one bad eye, 11 career wins by knockout and his flashy fight style, Magomedov's marketability makes it easy to convince novice bettors into blindly expecting him to finish every fight he is in.
Prediction and Best Bbet: Shara Magomedov by decision (+350)
