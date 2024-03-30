UFC Atlantic City: Bruno Silva vs. Chris Weidman Prediction, Pick and Odds
Expect Silva to bounce-back against a washed-up Weidman
In a compelling narrative of redemption and resurgence, two struggling middleweights, Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva, are set to collide in the Octagon at UFC Atlantic City. Both fighters find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with adversity for a victory that could either reignite their careers or call it quits.
Weidman (15-7, 11-7 in UFC), a former middleweight champion and once considered one of the most dominant forces in the division, enters the Octagon amidst a rough patch in his career, with just two wins in his last nine fights (22.2 percent). Despite possessing knockout power and a solid ground game, Weidman’s recent performances have raised doubts about his durability and ability to compete at the highest level of the sport.
Standing across the Octagon from him is Silva (23-10, 4-4 in UFC), who, though not without his own struggles, brings a ferocious striking arsenal and a hunger for victory. With 20 knockouts in 23 wins (86.96 percent), Silva is a proven finisher with the ability to capitalize on his opponent’s weaknesses. While Silva’s recent record may not be pristine, his aggressive style and knockout potential make him a formidable threat in the middleweight division.
Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva odds and round total
Moneyline:
- Chris Weidman: +188
- Bruno Silva: -225
Total: 1.5 Rounds (Over: -136/under +108)
Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva best bet
Silva’s track record as a knockout artist is undeniable, with all four of his UFC wins coming in that manner, showcasing his exceptional striking prowess, lightning fast hands, and the ability to finish fights decisively. His aggressive fighting style, marked by relentless forward pressure and a penchant for engaging in close-quarters exchanges, presents a formidable challenge for any opponent, including a seasoned veteran like Weidman.
In his prime, it seemed like Weidman could go toe-to-toe with many of the UFC's best middleweight contenders, beating UFC Hall-of-Famer Anderson Silva twice in the span of 6-months in 2013. Unfortunately, the hard to acknowledge truth for the veteran is that he's way past his prime. His recent performances have raised questions about how much time is left for "The All-American". Suffering a string of defeats, including knockout losses to formidable strikers like Dominick Reyes and Uriah Hall, Weidman has shown vulnerabilities that Silva could potentially exploit.
While Weidman may possess slight advantages in height and reach, his inability to effectively control the distance and capitalize on his opponent's mistakes leaves him vulnerable to onslaughts. The 39-year-old veteran's surgically repaired leg remains a further area of concern, leaving him with diminished mobility and presenting an easy target for Silva. No one is saying Silva should be next in-line for a title shot, but "Blindado" isn't someone to be taken lightly either. He took current UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top prospect Shara Magomedov both to competitive decisions, and possess the power and precision to put together another highlight reel finish.
In this highly anticipated middleweight clash, all signs point towards Silva emerging victorious. His hunger for redemption and desire to establish himself as a force once again in the ultra-competitive middleweight division, create a compelling narrative for UFC Atlantic City.
Backing his moneyline at -250 odds doesn’t provide much value for bettors, but instead, look for Silva to secure a victory by KO/TKO and get his career back-on-track.
Prediction and best bet: Silva by KO/TKO (-115)
