UFC Atlantic City: Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez Prediction, Pick and Odds
Expect a new contender to emerge in the strawweight division.
By Jaren Kawada
After breaking into the UFC strawweight rankings with four straight wins, Loopy Godinez has a chance to become an immediate title challenger at UFC Atlantic City with a win over Virna Jandiroba.
Jandiroba (19-3, 5-3 in UFC) is coming off the biggest win of her career against Marina Rodriguez and has now won three of her last four. However, Jandiroba has yet to put together three straight wins in the UFC, something she will attempt to do on March 30.
Godinez (12-3, 7-3 in UFC) rose to prominence in 2021 by fighting four times in her debuting year including three times in two months. Now on the best run of her career, Godinez last beat Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295 to earn a top 10 ranking.
Despite both fighters being ranked in the top 10 of the strawweight division, the wrestlers will collide on the prelims of UFC Atlantic City, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
If you're looking to bet on this weekend's UFC action, be sure to take advantage of this promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account by using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez odds and round total
Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez best bet
In a wrestler vs. wrestler matchup on paper, the numbers would seem to favor Jandiroba, who has taken down all but one opponent in the octagon and controlled each for over two minutes. However, in these types of similar matchups, Godinez has tended to thrive whereas Jandiroba has not.
In her three UFC losses, Jandiroba has been beaten by superior grapplers Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern and Carla Esparza. Large portions of each fight have occurred on the feet but when Jandiroba is matched on the ground by her opponent, she has struggled.
Likewise, Godinez is 4-1 against other grappling-heavy fighters in the UFC with her lone loss being a controversial split decision against Jessica Penne in her promotional debut.
When two wrestlers collide, the fight can often play out solely on the feet, which would favor the versatility and volume of Godinez. Now 35 years old, Jandiroba lands just 2.34 significant strikes per minute whereas Godinez lands nearly double the amount at 4.31. Godinez also lands at a higher rate, hitting the mark on 49 percent of her strikes as opposed to 40 percent from Jandiroba.
Given that neither of these women has ever been finished and both of their strengths align with one another, a finish is not likely. In her 12 career wins, Godinez has won nine with the scorecards (75 percent), giving bettors great value on her decision prop.
Prediction and best bet: Loopy Godinez by decision (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.