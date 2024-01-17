UFC Expert's Best Bet For UFC 297 Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Best bet for the UFC 297 main event title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis
By Jaren Kawada
After five weeks, there will finally be another UFC title fight to bet on.
MMA fans may be overlooking UFC 297 with bigger pay-per-view cards on the horizon but the middleweight title fight on Jan. 20 is as interesting as any other fight in 2024. An intriguing rivalry has formed and Sean Strickland has already threatened to cancel the fight if Dricus Du Plessis brought up his dark childhood again.
While the breakdown of this matchup can go in countless different directions, there is still a prop line in this main event that I love. We cashed last week's main event best bet and will look for two in a row to begin 2024.
Assuming Strickland does not get himself into trouble, we are going to start the year off on a high note.
Best Bet record: 3-0
Best Bet record: 3-0
Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis best bet
Under 3.5 total rounds -120
With such incredible value, this line is going to move quickly so you have to act fast.
Not only do these guys might legitimately want to kill each other but the value in this bet all comes from the challenger. In 22 professional fights, Du Plessis has been to just one decision, a victory over the indestructible Brad Tavares in 2022. Du Plessis has never seen a fourth round and has gotten finished in both of his losses.
Du Plessis is as chaotic a fighter as there is in the UFC. Strickland is the much more technical striker, though both fighters leave many openings defensively and are vulnerable to being knocked out by the other. Strickland has a reputation as a decision machine but has 15 finishes in 28 professional wins and has recorded a knockdown in his last two fights.
As the champion enters the latter half of his prime, his strength has certainly increased. Just one look at Strickland's Instagram shows his prestige physical condition. Strickland is always slightly deterred entering fight week but has seemed to generate legitimate anger towards Du Plessis. The last time he showed this demeanor, Strickland knocked out Brendan Allen in the second round.
However, Du Plessis still holds the power advantage. Strickland's 'Philly shell' boxing style won him the title in 2023 but he does still bite at every feint and leave his chin vulnerable. With both guys bringing pressure and moving forward, there is still a chance Strickland walks into another knockout similar to his fight with Alex Pereira.
I lean towards Strickland in the matchup but do not see a way this fight lasts into the fifth round. Quite frankly, I do not believe we will see the championship rounds in the main event, making the Under 2.5 a viable play as well.
