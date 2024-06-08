UFC Louisville: Carlos Prates vs. Charles Radtke Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
In a battle between two rising prospects, Carlos Prates and Charles Radtke will meet on the UFC Louisville prelims.
Prates (18-6, 1-0 in UFC) is already one of the best strikers in the UFC middleweight division, having a solid background in kickboxing and Muay Thai. In his UFC debut, Prates knocked out Trevin Giles to extend his current win streak to eight.
Radtke (9-3, 2-0 in UFC) went viral for his post-fight Octagon interview at UFC 293 but backed up his talk in his following performance, knocking out Gilbert Urbina as an underdog. Since beginning his career at 3-3, Radtke has put together an impressive win streak of his own, looking to pick up his seventh consecutive victory on June 8.
Charles Radtke vs. Radtke Carlos Prates Odds and Round Total
Moneyline
- Radtke: +172
- Prates: -205
Total: 1.5 (Over -148/Under +116)
Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates Best Bet
Radtke is a fine prospect, but Prates is the one with the higher potential. He has more losses on his record than some would like — mostly getting submitted early in his career — but has avoided tapping out since 2014.
As a high-level striker, Prates has elite experience in Muay Thai and kickboxing with over 100 fights on his record. Once in the Octagon, Prates will dwarf Radtke with a four-inch height advantage and six-inch reach advantage.
While Radtke has shown solid promise thus far, his striking is reliant on pressure and power, two elements that Prates has historically handled well.
Radtke has not shown the wrestling or grappling to trouble the much-improved Prates either, completing just one of the six attempts (16 percent) he has shot in the Octagon.
Prates temporarily struggled with the style of Trevin Giles in his debut but on paper, he should hold all of the advantages against Radtke. Given the way Radtke fights, he is highly susceptible to eating counter shots, a style that Prates exemplifies.
With deceptive power given his frame, the 30-year-old has 13 knockouts of his 18 career wins (72 percent). Against the subpar competition he has faced so far, Radtke has been knocked out before, losing to Justin Montalvo by TKO in 2021.
Prediction: Prates by KO/TKO in round two
Best bet: Carlos Prates by KO/TKO (+105)
