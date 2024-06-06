UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
With a lot of action in 2024 from the UFC middleweight division, Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov will both look to insert themselves into the title picture with a big win in the UFC Louisville main event.
Cannonier (17-6, 10-6 in UFC) will be fighting for the first time since turning 40 but looked to still be in his prime in his last performance, a dominant and historic beatdown of Marvin Vettori. Since dropping down to middleweight in 2018, Cannonier has gone 7-2 with his only losses coming against former champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.
Imavov (13-4 with one no-contest, 5-2 with one no-contest in UFC) will look to break into the top five of the division with a win, fresh off a one-sided decision nod over Roman Dolidze in the UFC Vegas 85 main event. The Russian has twice stumbled in the UFC but has otherwise dominated each of his other fights in the Octagon, including the lone no-contest on his record.
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Odds and Round Total
Moneyline
- Cannonier: +100
- Imavov: -122
Total: 4.5 (Over -152/Under +120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Best Bet
Although neither Cannonier nor Imavov has truly become a fan-favorite fighter, both have received a fair amount of main event fights since joining the UFC. UFC Louisville will be the sixth headlining spot for Cannonier and the third for Imavov.
In their seven combined 25-minute fights in the UFC to date, six have gone to a decision, an 86 percent hit rate. The one that did not reach the score cards was Cannonier's TKO win over Jack Hermansson in 2019.
While both are defined as finishers with a reputation for ending fights early, Cannonier has not had a finish victory since 2022 while Imavov has not had one since 2021. Likewise, both men are incredibly defensively sound and durable.
In 23 professional fights, Cannonier has only been finished twice with neither of those occasions occuring at middleweight. That includes his fight with Robert Whittaker in which his arm reportedly broke in the first round and he ate a clean head kick in the third round.
Imavov has only been finished once in his career, a submission loss in his professional debut. The Dagestani has never been knocked out and Cannonier has just two submission wins on his record.
It is unappealing to have to lay the price on a distance prop in a 25-minute fight but both fighters have impenetrable durability that have routinely held up in five-round bouts. Expect the main event to reach the judges' scorecards.
Prediction: Imavov by decision
Best bet: Fight goes the distance (-135)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.