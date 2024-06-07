UFC Louisville: Rayanne Amanda dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Making history as the first female Indian fighter in the UFC, Puja Tomar will debut at UFC Louisville against Rayanne Amanda dos Santos.
Amanda (14-7, 0-1 in UFC) made her own debut in December 2023, losing a controversial decision to Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Talita Alencar. Before signing with the UFC, Amanda defeated Jillian DeCoursey to win the Invicta FC atomweight championship at Invicta FC 53.
Tomar (8-4) has been a professional MMA fighter for over 10 years but has left the sport several times to pursue a parallel career in Muay Thai. As a former ONE Championship fighter, Tomar went 1-3 with the promotion but owns a notable win over fellow Muay Thai striker Bi Nguyen in 2022. Entering her UFC debut, Tomar is riding a four-fight win streak, all with Matrix Fight Night.
Rayanne Amanda dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar odds and round total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Rayanne Dos Santos -340
- Puja Tomar +270
Total: 2.5 rounds (Over -190/Under +145)
Rayanne Amanda dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar best bet
Tomar will have an entire country behind her when she enters the Octagon on June 8 but heartwarming story aside, there is not a lot of evidence showing that she is a UFC-caliber fighter.
Tomar's striking has looked great when she gets the chance to showcase it but in her tenure with ONE Championship, she was dominated once the fight hit the ground. In her four career losses, three have been by submission (75 percent) with the other being a TKO loss to current champion Stamp Fairtex.
If this fight stays upright, Tomar is a live underdog. The problem for her is that likely will not be the case. Amanda — a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt — has never been a great takedown artist but Tomar's takedown defense will be the worst of any high-level fighter she has faced to date.
Once she can get the fight down, Amanda has won eight of her 14 career victories by submission (57 percent). Tomar has seldom showed an ability to return to her feet once placed on her back.
With one takedown, this fight could be over. The line on Amanda continues to rise as the favorite but her submission prop can still be found at a favorable value for a solid half or full-unit play.
Prediction: Amanda dos Santos by submission in round two
Best bet: Rayanne Amanda dos Santos by submission (+225)
