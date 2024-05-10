UFC St. Louis: Robelis Despaigne vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Just five fights into his MMA career, Robelis Despaigne has already captured the attention of most fans and returns for his second UFC appearance against Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC St. Louis.
Despaigne (5-0, 1-0 in UFC) did what he does best in his UFC debut, knocking Josh Parisian out in the first minute of the fight at UFC 299. Despaigne has never seen a second round in his five career fights, winning all five by first-round knockout. Though his MMA career has just begun, Despaigne's credentials come from his lengthy Taekwondo career that included a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games.
Cortes-Acosta (11-1, 4-1 in UFC) will technically be the veteran of the two but is also young in his MMA career after spending most of his life as a baseball player. Cortes-Acosta has been successful in the UFC thus far, winning four of his five fights including his last outing, a decision nod over Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 84.
Despite lacking MMA experience, Despaigne opened as a slight favorite over Cortes-Acosta and has since grown to over -200.
Robelis Despaigne vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta odds and round total
Moneyline
- Waldo Corest-Acosta: +198
- Robelis Despaigne: -250
Total: 1.5 (Over +172/Under -250)
Robelis Despaigne vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Prediction and Pick
The UFC set Despaigne up perfectly in his debut to enter the promotion with a first-round knockout and they are doing it again. With his history as a former boxer and no attempted takedowns in his five UFC fights, Cortes-Acosta is in the Octagon to throw hands and nothing else.
If his career history is any indication, Despaigne is going to march forward from the jump and look to end the fight within seconds. Despaigne has never been past the first round while four of his five career fights have ended in 18 seconds or less, including his UFC debut. Two of his wins have ended in less than five seconds.
Fighters who have the mindset and success as Despaigne will keep the same approach until it fails and believing in his power has not worked against him yet. Despaigne will give Cortes-Acosta no other choice than to engage in a war from the opening seconds.
Cortes-Acosta has never been one to shy away from a good old-fashioned barn burner but his power is a far cry from that of Despaigne. Cortes-Acosta throws punches at full power but with little accuracy and through five UFC fights has just one knockout win. His other three UFC wins have been by decision in fights that almost solely took place on the feet against fighters with multiple knockout losses in the Octagon, including 45-year-old Andrei Arlovski.
Cortes-Acosta has never been knocked out in his brief MMA career but has been violently put unconscious before in boxing. Despaigne may not be a finished product just yet but will be head and shoulders the most powerful fighter the 'Salsa Boy' will be facing to date.
Typically, bettors would want the price for a fighter to win by knockout in the first round to be much higher but Despaigne has a 100 percent hit rate so far in his short tenure and the amount of chaos he consistently brings to the table is unmatched. Getting this prop at plus money is exceptional value.
Prediction and Best Bet: Robelis Despaigne by KO/TKO in round one (+120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
