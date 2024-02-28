UFC Vegas 87: Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi Prediction, Pick and Odds
How to back the 14-0 phenom at -150 odds
By Jaren Kawada
As one-half of arguably the best pair of brothers in MMA, Javid Basharat returns at UFC Vegas 87 against the surging Aiemann Zahabi in what projects to be an interesting matchup at bantamweight.
Basharat, 14-0, enters the fight off a disappointing and unusual no-contest against Victor Henry at UFC 294. It will be his second time at the UFC APEX in as many months after cornering his brother, Farid, to a unanimous decision victory on Jan. 13.
Zahabi, 10-2, has won three straight, including a show-stopping one-minute knockout of Aori Qileng at UFC 289. The Canadian enters the fight 4-2 in the UFC but a significant underdog to the undefeated Basharat.
As one of five undefeated fighters featured on the fight card, Basharat is one of the biggest favorites on the card at -700.
Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi Odds and Total
Javid Basharat vs. Aiemann Zahabi Prediction and Pick
Basharat has thoroughly dominated each of his UFC fights to date and many will be looking to throw him into a parlay against Zahabi. That tactic may pay off, but there is still a way to lower the price of the British bantamweight as a single play.
As good as Zahabi has looked in recent outings, this is as bad of a matchup for him in the division. When it comes to pressure, pace and fight IQ, the Basharat brothers are second to none.
Zahabi obviously brings the power with two knockouts of his four UFC wins and three knockdowns in the octagon but even on the feet, Basharat is the better striker. Known as a wrestler, Basharat is extremely well-rounded, having some of the best striking numbers in the bantamweight division, averaging an elite 5.65 significant strikes per minute on 61 percent accuracy. Defensively, Basharat boasts an impressive 63 percent striking defense while absorbing just 2.5 significant strikes per minute in four UFC fights.
Basharat has all the advantages on paper but while being 3-0 in the UFC still does not have a finish in the octagon since his win on DWCS. Zahabi has only been finished once in his career, a wild spinning back fist from Ricardo Ramos back in 2017. As good as Basharat is, he is not explosive or powerful enough to land a strike with equal consequences.
In 14 professional wins for Basharat, his primary method of victory has been submission with six (43 percent) tap-outs to date. Zahabi has never been submitted in his career while being a competent BJJ black belt himself under the credentialed Firas Zahabi, his older brother.
Prediction and Best Bet: Javid Basharat by decision (-150)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.