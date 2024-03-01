UFC Vegas 87: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan Prediction, Pick and Odds
Nurmagomedov will prove his worth as an elite bantamweight with a dominant performance
By Jaren Kawada
Though not facing the top five contender he pushed for, Umar Nurmagomedov has a chance to force himself into the top of the bantamweight division should he impressively beat UFC debutant Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87.
In a fight that resembles his teammate Islam Makhachev's 2021 matchup with Thiago Moises, Nurmagomedov is taking a step back in opponent on paper due to his lack of finding a willing dance partner amid his dominant rise. As such, Nurmagomedov — the younger cousin of lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and older brother of former Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov — is the largest favorite of the card by a wide margin.
At 26 years old, Almakhan debuts in the octagon as a 17-1 prospect with impressive performances in Octagon MMA and UAE Warriors. Of his professional victories, 13 have come by knockout with two by submission.
Nurmagomedov and Almakhan are currently scheduled for the second fight of the main card, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST.
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan odds and round total
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan best bet
Obviously, the insane -1600 price on Nurmagomedov is impossible to take at face value but is not completely unreasonable. Many will believe the hype behind Nurmagomedov may rely on his last name but the "Young Eagle" is every bit as talented as advertised and has the look of a future champion.
Almakhan has looked impressive on the regional scene and may be tempting with a high value but will pull off a small miracle to pay off.
In his entire career Almakhan has been incredibly aggressive, a style that has largely paid off due to his lack of quality competition. His finishing instincts are present but leaves a lot of defensive holes in his game, something Nurmagomedov can exploit.
In his four UFC wins, three have been by finish with five of his last seven wins inside the distance.
Almakhan, though only losing once, did get finished in his lone loss by submission. Seven of Nurmagomedov's 16 wins have been by submission (44 percent) with nine total wins by finish (56 percent).
In the one fight Almakhan was challenged, his lack of defensive responsibility was concerning. Nurmagomedov is not only the creme of the crop but has a lot to prove. Expect an angry Nurmagomedov looking to put a stamp on his name as a bantamweight contender with a dominant win, just as Makhachev did against Moises. Back Nurmagomedov to get the job done within 15 minutes with confidence.
Prediction: Umar Nurmagomedov by submission in round three
Best bet: Umar Nurmagomedov inside the distance (-125)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.