UFC Vegas 88: Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa Prediction, Pick and Odds
Back 'The Butcher' to keep his win streak alive at UFC Vegas 88
By Jaren Kawada
As two rising welterweights currently riding two-fight win streaks, Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa will look to take the next step in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 88.
Battle (10-2, 5-1 in UFC) profiles as the betting favorite with an edge in experience and impressing fans with four finishes in the octagon since winning season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter. Since having his momentum halted by a short-notice loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Vegas 66, Battle has put together consecutive wins over Gabe Green and AJ Fletcher.
As a product of the credentialed Kill Cliff FC team, Loosa (10-3, 2-1 in UFC) has won two straight since losing his promotional debut to Mounir Lazzez. After also picking up a win over Fletcher at UFC 278, Loosa showed off a more complete skill set with a convincing win over former Cage Warriors champion Rhys McKee.
Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa odds and round total
Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa best bet
Since moving to welterweight, Battle has gone 3-1 with the loss to the only wrestler he faced in that time. Now, against Loosa, Battle will get another wrestler with Loosa landing 2.25 takedowns per 15 minutes and eight total in his two UFC wins.
Loosa is not a fish out of water on the feet but given the matchup will most likely hunt for the takedowns that have been successful for him recently. In his last two losses, Loosa was out-struck by longer opponents in Jack Della Maddalena and Mounir Lazzez and now faces Battle, who will be three inches taller with the same advantage in reach.
Battle's takedown defense appears subpar on paper at just 45 percent but is largely overblown due to allowing seven of nine attempts against Fakhretdinov. In his other five UFC fights, Battle has given up just a total of three minutes of control time. With Fakhretdinov recently ranked in the UFC, Loosa is not at the same level as a wrestler and is unlikely to see the same success.
Although Battle has finished nearly every opponent he has faced stemming from his amateur days, Loosa is arguably the most durable fighter he will fight to date. In three career losses, Loosa has never been finished, including being the first fighter to reach a decision against Della Maddalena.
Prediction and best bet: Bryan Battle by decision (+150)
