UFC Vegas 89: Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa Prediction, Pick and Odds (Expect Violent Finish)
Take this betting prop with a 75 percent hit rate on UFC Vegas 89
By Jaren Kawada
Two featherweight veterans will look to give fans a treat on the prelims of UFC Vegas 89 as Julian Erosa and Ricardo Ramos finally meet in the octagon.
Ramos (16-5, 7-4 in UFC) has stumbled in recent performances, having gone just 2-3 in his last five fights after starting 5-1 in the promotion. Last losing to Charles Jourdain in the first round, Ramos has yet to lose back-to-back fights, currently 4-0 after a loss.
Erosa (28-11, 5-6 in UFC) briefly flirted with the featherweight rankings in his second UFC tenure but has also faltered as of late, losing his last two outings by first-round knockout. Since re-signing with the UFC in 2020, Erosa has gone 5-3 with all but two fights ending inside the distance.
With Erosa now 34 years old and Ramos still in his prime at 28, the money line price favors the Brazilian.
Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa Odds, Total
Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa Prediction and Pick
After 39 action-packed fights, Erosa is finally starting to wear the damage and showing signs of his fight style catching up with him. Now entering his 15th UFC fight, Erosa has been knocked down nine times in the octagon including each of his last two fights that resulted in first-round losses.
In his career, Erosa has picked up 23 of his 28 wins (82 percent) inside the distance while also suffering seven of his 11 losses (63 percent) by finish. Overall, Erosa has gone to a decision just nine times in 39 fights (33 percent).
While less reckless, Ramos has seen similar results in his career. Of his 16 wins, 11 have been by finish (69 percent) while four of his five losses (80 percent) have been by knockout or submission. Ramos has gone to a decision just six times in 21 professional fights (29 percent.)
With 60 professional fights between the two, 45 have ended inside the distance, a 75 percent clip.
Wherever the fight goes, both guys have the ability to finish. Although primarily a wrestler, Ramos is extremely unorthodox with his striking, having already picked up two spinning knockouts in the UFC. Erosa's 6.35 significant strikes absorbed per minute is amongst the highest in UFC history.
Prediction: Ramos by knockout in round two
Best Bet: Under 2.5 Rounds (-155)
