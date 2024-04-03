UFC Vegas 90: Alex Morono vs. Court McGee Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
In a battle between two welterweight veterans, Alex Morono and Court McGee will meet in the center of the Octagon as the featured prelim of UFC Vegas 90.
Now entering his 15th year on the UFC roster, McGee (21-12, 10-11 in UFC) enters the fight off back-to-back knockout losses for the first time in his career. Now 39 years old, McGee has struggled to find success in the latter portion of his career with a 3-7 record in his last 10 fights.
Morono (23-9, 12-6 in UFC) similarly enters the matchup off a loss to Joaquin Buckley but had previously won five of his last six outings. Still just 33 years old, the head coach of Gracie Barra the Woodlands in Houston is closing in on 20 UFC appearances while never having officially lost two consecutive fights in his career.
Alex Morono vs. Court McGee odds and round total
Alex Morono vs. Court McGee best bet
Given McGee's recent struggles in the Octagon and his advanced age, nearly 100 percent of public betting money is being placed on Morono. That comes as no surprise but at over -300, there is better value elsewhere.
For as much experience and data McGee and Morono have compiled in the UFC, the two share one thing in common: decisions. In McGee's 10 UFC wins, eight have been by decision (80 percent). Likewise, Morono has won eight of his 12 UFC victories (66 percent) by decision.
In both of their overall careers, McGee has gone to a decision in 20 of his 33 professional fights (60 percent) while Morono has seen the scorecards in 15 of his 33 career bouts (45 percent). In 66 combined fights, McGee and Morono have gone to a decision 35 times (53 percent).
When both fighters lose, it has also largely been by decision as McGee has recorded nine of his 12 losses (75 percent) by decision and Morono lost six of his nine defeats (66 percent) the same way. Both fighters are simply decision machines, win or lose.
Of his last two losses, McGee has been knocked out on both occasions but the fighters who were able to do so — Matt Brown and Jeremiah Wells — both hold significantly more power than Morono. Morono has also shown an affinity to hunt for submissions as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt but McGee has never been submitted in his 17-year career.
I will also be taking Morono by decision (+175) but the best value is in the OVER round total. Back the durability of both men with confidence.
Prediction: Morono by decision
Best bet: Over 2.5 rounds (-120)
