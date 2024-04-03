UFC Vegas 90: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie Prediction, Pick and Odds
Expect the rising Brazilian to thwart the return of a former champion after a three-year layoff
By Jaren Kawada
After nearly four years away, former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie will return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 90 against streaking contender Norma Dumont.
Dumont (10-2, 6-2 in UFC) has spent the majority of her UFC career running through the empty barrens of the 145-pound division, last beating Chelsea Chandler by decision at UFC Vegas 77. Now, for the first time since 2020, Dumont will attempt to cut down to 135 pounds with the featherweight division essentially non-existent.
De Randamie (10-4, 7-2 in UFC) had gone back and forth between the featherweight and bantamweight divisions before taking a hiatus from fighting in 2020. In her time away, de Randamie has become a mother, giving birth to her son in March 2023. In her last UFC appearance, de Randamie submit eventual bantamweight champion Julianna Peña at UFC Fight Island 4.
Although owning the status of a former champion and only losing to Amanda Nunes in her UFC run, de Randamie enters the matchup at 39 years old coming off a pregnancy, thus making her a slight underdog.
If you're looking to bet on this weekend's UFC action, be sure to take advantage of this promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account by using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie odds and round total
Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie best bet
As unfortunate as it is for female MMA fighters, pregnancy is never a good obstacle to overcome and fighters who have returned to action after giving birth have rarely seen positive results. That is now the case for de Randamie who is also now 39 and last fought in 2020.
To her credit, de Randamie has only lost to Amanda Nunes in the UFC, the unanimous greatest female fighter of all time. De Randamie's also has three wins over current or former champions, including the current bantamweight queen, Raquel Pennington.
Unfortunately, fighters with similar abilities have attempted to return from lengthy layoffs caused by a pregnancy and have almost always faltered as a result. Most recently, Julia Avila returned after over two years away and was priced as a favorite over Miesha Tate but was dominated for the entire 11 minutes before being submitted. After the fight, Avila admitted to physically not feeling right.
Tate is actually the only fighter in recent UFC history to pick up a win after giving birth but did so against the 43-year-old Marion Reneau in what was the final fight of her career. De Randamie will attempt the same feat against a fighter on a three-fight win streak.
The primary concern for Dumont is the cut down to 135 pounds, something she has not successfully done since 2016. But the additional cut will also negatively affect de Randamie, who has only competed at bantamweight nine times in her career.
With eight of her 10 wins by decision (80 percent), Dumont's decision prop will be a popular play but there is not enough additional value than the money line.
Prediction: Dumont by decision
Best bet: Norma Dumont money line (-150)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.