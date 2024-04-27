UFC Vegas 91: Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama Prediction, Pick and Odds
Expect one of two most likely outcomes to prevail between two rising featherweight contenders
By Jaren Kawada
In the loaded UFC featherweight division, both Jonathan Pearce and David Onama will look to add their names into the mix of contenders at UFC Vegas 71 with a signature win on April 27.
Pearce (14-5, 5-2 in UFC) briefly spent time in the UFC featherweight rankings but lost his spot at UFC Vegas 82 with a submission loss to Joanderson Brito. Prior to the fight, Pearce had won five straight after dropping his promotional debut at lightweight against veteran Joe Lauzon.
Onama (11-2, 3-2 in UFC) bounced back from a majority decision loss to Nate Landwehr at UFC Jacksonville with an upset win over Gabriel Santos that was rewarded with a post-fight bonus. After losing to Mason Jones on short notice in his debut, Onama has won all three of his UFC victories inside the distance.
Track Jaren Kawada's daily picks and betting record on BetStamp here.
If you're looking to bet on this weekend's UFC action, be sure to take advantage of this promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account by using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager.
Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama odds and round total
Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama best bet
Both of these guys are very well-rounded but there is a very clear path to victory for both fighters. Pearce's bread and butter is his wrestling game, and everything will come down to his success in landing takedowns.
From a numbers perspective, a wrestling-heavy approach would seem to go well for Pearce against Onama. Onama has been taken down in all but two UFC fights so far including his debut fight against Mason Jones in which he allowed eight takedowns. Don't forget, though, that fight was a short-notice debut at lightweight, not featherweight.
On paper, Onama's takedown defense is a measly 45 percent. But while he gets floored a bunch, he is adept at returning to his feet, which is where he needs this fight to stay if he is going to win. Onama's power has been evident in nearly all of his fights to date, recording three knockdowns in his five UFC fights.
Through 11 professional wins, Onama has never won by decision. Seven of those 11 (64 percent) have been by knockout, including two of his three in the UFC and his most recent memorable performance against Gabriel Santos.
Pearce is fairly durable but lost his UFC debut by knockout in just over one minute and has lost four of his five defeats inside the distance.
Pearce has finishing ability, but has won two of his last three fights by decision and was on his way to another one against Joanderson Brito before getting caught in a submission. Onama, however, has never been finished and it was just two fights ago that he gritted through the avalanche that was Nate Landwehr to somehow make it to the cards.
Pearce is almost certain to land takedowns, and Onama is all but guaranteed to return to his feet, but the outcome will depend on how Onama will handle the endless pressure. I think Peace's pressure will prevail but Onama's precision and power can make him a problem for anybody. The double chance prop is available on multiple books but as of Friday morning, is best priced on ESPN Bet.
Prediction: Pearce by decision
Best bet: Jonathan Pearce by decision or David Onama by KO/TKO (-140)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.