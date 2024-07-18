UFC Vegas 94: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park Prediction, Pick and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Two fan-favorite veterans will collide on July 20 as Brad Tavares takes on JunYong Park in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 94.
Tavares (20-9, 15-9 in UFC) has struggled since 2020, going just 3-3 and winning only one fight in his last four contests. However, holding onto the status quo as the middleweight gatekeeper, the 36-year-old has only lost to some of the best fighters in the division. Tavares last fought at UFC Vegas 86, losing to Gregory Rodrigues by third-round standing TKO.
Park (17-6, 7-3 in UFC) receives a step up in his competition with this matchup despite losing his last one to Andre Muniz. Before the loss to Muniz, Park was on a four-fight win streak that included three straight submission victories.
Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park odds and round total
Odds listed below via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Brad Tavares +136
- Jun Yong Park -162
Total Rounds:
- OVER 2.5 (-220)
- UNDER 2.5 (+170)
Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park best bet
When looking at the nine career losses of Tavares, only four have never reached the UFC rankings, though both Bruno Silva and Gregory Rodrigues are hot in pursuit of reaching that mark. If he were to lose on Saturday, it would be his worst loss since Tim Boetsch in 2014.
Park is not a bad fighter but his pressure wrestling style has not been the key to beating Tavares in the past. Park loves to move forward and use his striking to set up takedowns, going 5-0 in the UFC when he lands at least one takedown but just 2-3 when he does not.
Tavares, a primary striker, has displayed an 81 percent takedown defense in the Octagon with arguably the best defensive wrestling technique in the division. His offense is based around his striking, going 13-1 when he lands more significant strikes and only 2-8 when his opponent lands more volume.
Park has landed more strikes than all but two of his UFC opponents thus far but has only faced one top-level striker — Gregory Rodrigues — who put him out cold in the second round. Tavares does not have that same type of power with just five career knockouts, the last one in 2018.
Prediction and best bet: Brad Tavares by decision (+225)
