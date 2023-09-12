UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
How to bet the total in the UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M matchup in Week 3.
By Reed Wallach
Texas A&M looked to jumpstart its rebound campaign in Miami last weekend, but lost outright as road favorites to the Hurricanes.
The Aggies will look to iron some of their issues on Saturday back at home against Louisiana-Monroe as massive home favorites. Conner Weigman produced against the Hurricanes, but ultimately the team's red zone failures put the team behind Miami. Can the team bounce back at home?
Here's everything you need to know for this Week 3 matchup:
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Texas A&M vs. Louisiana-Monroe Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 30-24-1 against the spread (ATS) under Jimbo Fisher
- Texas A&M covered as 38-point favorites in Week 1 against New Mexico, going over the total of 49.5 (52-10)
- Louisiana-Monroe covered as an underdog in Week 1, but didn't cover as a favorite in Week 2
- Louisiana-Monroe has gone UNDER in both games this season
Texas A&M-Louisiana-Monroe How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Louisiana-Monroe Record: 2-0
- Texas A&M Record: 1-1
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Louisiana-Monroe
Hunter Smith: Smith sparked the team's come from behind win against Army, and rushed for over 100 yards against Lamar. However, he will need to be at his best againt a fearsome Aggies defensive line. With the Warhawks limited in the passing game, can Smith rip off a few chunk plays to get the ball moving down field?
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Weigman had a strong start against Miami, but some key red zone failures and some late game turnovers led to the Aggies loss. Weigman did a good job of pushing the ball down the field, and will continue to work with a strong group of receivers. Laying a big total, this could be a strong bounce back outing on the efficiency front.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
While Texas A&M may be more explosive this season with new play caller Bobby Petrino, we saw the team come up short in some key spots against Miami. While that game turned into a high scoring affair, 48-33 in favor of the Hurricanes, I believe this one is shaping up to be an under game.
The Aggies have far too much talent on offense not to push into the high 30's, if not 40's, but given ULM's inability to move the ball through the air, I expect the clock to be moving in this one and for Texas A&M to be satisfied taking out its frustrations on its inferior opponent for about three quarters before gearing up for SEC play next weekend.
Louisiana-Monroe hasn't shown the ability to pass well, second lowest EPA/Pass this season, per gameonpaper.com, and will likely continue to lean on the ground. 56% of the team's plays have been rushes, and I expect that to continue on Saturday.
I'm not sure there's enough plays in this game to get over the total given the lopsided matchup.
