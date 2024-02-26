UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 26 (Count on the Camels)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for UNC Wilmington-Campbell.
UNC Wilmington is trying to lock itself into the No. 2 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and needs to take care of business over its last three games to do so. The Seahawks have eclipsed the 20-win mark for the third consecutive year and have won 11 of 13 games overall since an 0-2 start in league play.
UNC Wilmington will face a struggling Campbell team that has lost three straight and five of six overall. Can the Seahawks win with a margin as a big road favorite? Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s matchup with a best bet.
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell odds, spread and total
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell betting trends
- UNC Wilmington is 12-12 ATS this season
- Campbell is 13-12 ATS this season
- UNC Wilmington is 9-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- Campbell is 3-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-12 in UNC Wilmington games this season
- The OVER is 13-12 in Campbell games this season
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 26
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: John W. Pope Convocation Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- UNC Wilmington record: 20-7 (11-4 CAA)
- Campbell record: 12-16 (6-9 CAA)
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell key players to watch
UNC Wilmington
Trazarien White: The junior forward may have scored below his season average the last five games, but he’s making up for it on the glass, grabbing 43 rebounds in that stretch. White is fourth in the CAA in scoring at 19.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.
Campbell
Anthony Dell’Orso: The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard has been a bright spot for the Camels this season, ranking fifth in the CAA in scoring. Dell’Orso has scored 20-plus points in six consecutive games and is coming off a 23-point, 7-rebound, 5-assist performance in Thursday’s loss to Hampton.
UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell prediction and pick
UNC Wilmington’s biggest stretch is ball security as the Seahawks rank No. 1 in steal percentage and No. 3 in turnover percentage. It hasn’t equated to great shot selection, though, as UNC Wilmington is No. 10 in the CAA in 3-point shooting and middle of the road in effective field goal percentage.
On the other end, Dell’Orso’s hot streak has elevated Campbell’s offense, which ranks No. 123 in the nation in 2-point shooting and is top-5 in the CAA in shooting from both inside and beyond the arc.
Campbell might be 10th in the conference, but the Camels have been competitive in every game this month, despite a 2-5 straight-up February record.
Four of Campbell’s five losses this month have been by single digits, which includes a near road upset of UNC Wilmington in a 77-74 loss on Feb. 3. Back the Camels as big home underdogs.
