UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 1 (Take the over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for UNC Wilmington-Charleston.
An 86-78 overtime loss to Stony Brook on Saturday spoiled a winning streak for UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks had reeled off five straight victories in CAA play prior to that close defeat, can they return to their winning ways Thursday night on the road after beating Charleston just 12 days ago?
After a quick two-game skid in CAA action, Charleston has rolled in its previous two games, winning on the road in dominating fashion over Hampton (107-86) and Campbell (90-67). The Cougars are laying points at home with a big total Thursday night and have not been great ATS as a favorite this season. Can they flip the script?
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s conference clash with a best bet.
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston odds, spread and total
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston betting trends
- UNC Wilmington is 8-9 ATS this season
- Charleston is 9-11 ATS this season
- UNC Wilmington is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Charleston is 6-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-6 in Charleston games this season
- The OVER is 12-8 in UNC Wilmington games this season
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 1
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Arena
- How to watch (TV): FloHoops
- UNC Wilmington record: 14-6 (5-3 CAA)
- Charleston record: 15-6 (6-2 CAA)
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston key players to watch
UNC Wilmington
Trazarien White: The 6-foot-7 junior forward brings elite scoring ability and experience to the Seahawks’ lineup and is averaging a career-high 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting over 50% from the field. White might have one of the best field goal percentages in the CAA, but he went just 9-of-28 over 36 minutes against Stony Brook on Saturday, finishing with 26 points. Against Charleston Jan. 20, he had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He’s shot less than 42% from the field in three consecutive games.
Charleston
Ante Brzovic: The 6-foot-10 junior forward from Croatia is averaging a team-high 13 points and 6.8 rebounds in the Cougars’ deep lineup. He played just 21 minutes in Charleston’s 90-67 win over Campbell on Saturday, scoring just six points, his lowest single-game output since November. Prior to that, however, Brzovic notched back-to-back double-doubles, including a 27-point, 11-rebound performance against UNC-Wilmington in a losing effort.
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston prediction and pick
Charleston is firing on offense and ranks No. 74 in efficiency, according to KenPom. The Cougars are No. 54 in shooting from 2-point range and have a great matchup against a UNC-Wilmington defense that is No. 253 in effective field goal percentage, No. 284 defending from the perimeter and No. 249 in turnover percentage.
The previous matchup Jan. 20 feels like an outlier on paper. UNC-Wilmington’s sub-par defense was able to hold Charleston’s offense to just 38.8% shooting from the field and just 8-of-29 from beyond the arc. Charleston, which is No. 123 in free-throw shooting, uncharacteristically went 9-of-16 from the charity stripe, as well.
On the other side, UNC-Wilmington’s offensive metrics are lackluster with the No. 217 rank in 2-point shooting, No. 218 from 3-point range and No. 230 in effective field goal percentage. The Seahawks have been better in conference play, scoring 77-plus points in five consecutive games.
They get a nice matchup, too, against a Charleston defense that is No. 208 overall and No. 229 in effective field goal percentage. These teams are two of the most profitable to the over this year (combined 23-14) in the CAA. That continues tonight.
Go over the total.
