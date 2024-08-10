United States vs. France Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Final Best Bets
The Olympic basketball tournament comes to its conclusion on Saturday when the heavy favorite United States meets with hometown France. The crowd will be in favor of the French on the court, but there is no doubt the Americans are the ones who are the mightier bunch in this contest.
Both national teams have played very well to this point, but someone will walk away a champion and the gold medal, while the losing team takes silver. This is perhaps the most fitting final. Between the United States being viewed as a powerhouse and France being the host nation, there will be plenty of popcorn to go around Sunday.
United States vs. France: How To Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 10
- Game Time: 3:30 PM
- Venue: Bercy Arena, Paris, FRA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): NBC, Peacock
United States vs. France Best Bets
- France +16 Point Spread
- Victor Wembanyama Over 10.5 Rebounds
- Joel Embiid Over 12.5 Points
France +16 Point Spread (-110, FanDuel)
This point spread looks absurd on paper. The home nation trying to snatch the gold medal from the mighty United States is a whopping 16-point underdog. Based on how the USA has played on their road to the gold medal match, I will happily bank on a France cover in this spot (-110 at FanDuel).
This country has had a chip on their shoulder this entire tournament and it culminates with the gold medal final. The United States has been playing around and sneaking by when it matters. They beat Serbia by 28 in the group stage, but had to stave off a 13-point comeback in the 4th to win the semifinal. If they can’t show up for a full 40 against Serbia, it’s certainly going to be a close one with the French.
I know that France is going to post a valiant effort in this game. Following an incredible 82-73 quarterfinal win over an undefeated Canada, they have energy behind them.
The United States is without a doubt the stronger and more complete team, but they cannot underestimate France’s key players in Victor Wembanyama, Evan Fournier and especially Isaia Cordinier, who played well in the semifinal win over Germany with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Back the French to make this a high quality final.
Victor Wembanyama Over 10.5 Rebounds (+116, FanDuel)
You cannot script a better storyline in having the NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama make the gold medal final in his first Olympics and in his home country. This is an amazing moment that he is about to embrace and I believe he shows out for the nation of France here.
He is arguably the leader of this roster and has shown consistency throughout much of these Olympic games. He’s averaging 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds in the tournament, which leads the way for all French players by a wide margin. His size and athleticism is certainly a special power and he’s only going to get better with age.
I’m going to take a stab with over 10.5 rebounds in this spot. I believe that Wembanyama is capable of putting up a big number in this final. He has passed this total in three of five games. This is a plus value play currently (+116, FanDuel) and it feels wrong to pass on a little value. I believe Wemby will give it all in this final.
Joel Embiid Over 13.5 Points (-108, FanDuel)
This is my favorite prop on the board Saturday. I believe that Joel Embiid has a perfect opportunity to feast for the USA in the paint. He provided some clutch plays in the semifinals and has seen a minutes increase from head coach Steve Kerr. He has scored 15, 14 and 19 points in the previous three games entering the gold medal final. I don’t expect him to stop here.
Embiid is going to be engaged in this contest on Saturday and impose his will. He’s a nightmare for defenders and got the best of Nikola Jokic at times in the game against Serbia. With Rudy Gobert playing significantly limited minutes for France, it looks like Wembanyama is going to be the defensive matchup. Regardless of that, I trust in Embiid to get physical and play bully ball.
I feel the books are being a touch conservative with this prop. Being able to snag Embiid’s over at 13.5 with a rather generous -108 price (FanDuel) will be a great leg to add to a parlay. He has been an important role player for this team and has continued to get stronger with each game. It’s a tougher ask with the gold medal being on the line, but I’m not shying away from this play. Joel Embiid makes his gold statement in Paris with an efficient scoring night.
