United States vs. Germany Prediction and Odds for FIBA World Cup Semifinals
Team USA is looking to advance to the Finals in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
By Peter Dewey
Team USA has reached the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup after dominating Italy in the quarterfinals 100-63.
The United States’ loss to Lithuania may have been a wake up call, and that’s a good sign for the team going forward .
However, things won’t be easy in the semifinals, as Team USA takes on a Germany team that features NBA players such as Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, Isaac Bonga and Daniel Theis.
These teams played in an exhibition with Team USA winning by eight points behind a monster game from Anthony Edwards. Despite how close the exhibition was, Team USA is favored by double digits in the semis.
Here are the odds for the USA-Germany matchup on Friday morning:
United States vs. Germany odds, spread and total
Spread:
- Germany +10.5 (-110)
- USA -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Germany: +440
- USA: -600
Total:
- 178.5 (Over -112/UNDER -108)
United States vs. Germany Prediction and Pick
Yes, Team USA lost to Lithuania in a game where it allowed the team to shoot 56.0 percent from beyond the arc, but I’m not going to let that scare me away here.
Outside of that game, Team USA has dominated the competition, winning every other game it's played in the 2023 FIBA World Cup by 12 or more points.
Team USA FIBA World Cup Wins
- 99-72 vs. New Zealand
- 109-81 vs. Greece
- 110-62 vs. Jordan
- 85-73 vs. Montenegro
- 100-63 vs. Italy
While Schroder and Franz Wagner are two solid NBA players, I’m not sold on this team competing with Team USA in a non-exhibition setting.
Schroder shot 4-for-26 from the field in a recent game, and he probably wouldn’t be a top eight player on this USA squad.
The loss to Lithuania was a huge wake up, and I think Team USA is focused on returning to glory on the world stage. I’ll back them to win this game by 11 or more.
Pick: Team USA -10.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.