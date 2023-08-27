United States vs. Greece FIBA World Cup prediction and odds
The FIBA World Cup is underway and the United States will continue their bid as obvious favorites to be crowned champions. They took care of business against New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament, beating them by a final score of 99-72.
They should have no trouble winning their second game either, as they're set to take on Greece. But, betting basketball isn't about just winning. Can the cover the spread as well?
Before we dive into the odds for the game, you should be sure to take advantage of the great offer from Caesars Sportsbook. New users are guaranteed to be given $250 in bonus bets when you sign up for an account and bet $50 on any sport. This offer is too good to pass up!
Now let's dive into the odds for the United States' second game of the FIBA World Cup.
USA vs. Greece FIBA World Cup odds, spread, and total
Spread:
- USA -22.5 (-110)
- Greece +22.5 (-110)
Total:
- OVER 178.5 (-110)
- UNDER 178.5 (-110)
USA vs. Greece FIBA World Cup Prediction
The United States won by 27 points in their opening game, but they should face a tougher test in Greece early on Monday morning. Will we see a similar result? Greece handled Jordan in their opening game, winning by 21 points.
Greece would be a threat to not only cover against the United States, but outright beat them if Giannis Antetokounmpo was competing in this tournament. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to lace them up for his country due to being the middle of his recovery from knee surgery he had earlier this summer.
That's going to leave Greece vulnerable against an extremely deep United States squad. Even the back ups on the United States will be better than the starters on Greece, so the question just remains of how much the USA wants to keep the pedal to the metal in their second outing.
The USA squad should only get better as they learn to gel with each other even more, so the big spread doesn't scare me. I'll back the Americans to win in cover in this one.
Pick: Greece -22.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!