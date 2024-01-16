UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Utah State beats UNLV 87-86... after never leading until a 5-point possession with 8.4 seconds remaining.



Darius Brown II nailed a 3, and UNLV was called for a loose-ball foul as USU's Great Osobor fell to the ground. Osobor would go on to make 2 free throws. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KTIIiHEOJ7