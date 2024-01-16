UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16
By Reed Wallach
Boise State's fine start to Mountain West play has been notable as the team has shut down two high-powered offenses in Colorado State and Nevada en route to a 3-0 start.
The Broncos welcome UNLV to ExtraMile Stadium on Tuesday night in hopes of remaining unbeaten in league play. The Rebels have some notable victories on its ledger already this season but are 1-2 in conference play so far after a heartbreaking loss to Utah State on Saturday.
Can UNLV bounce back off this tough loss? It won't be easy at Boise State, let's break it down.
UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Boise State is 8-6 against the spread (ATS) this season against Division I opponents
- Boise State is 3-0 ATS in Mountain West play
- UNLV is 4-2 ATS as an underdog
- UNLV has gone OVER in four of six games as an underdog
UNLV vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 16th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- UNLV Record: 8-7
- Boise State Record: 12-4
UNLV vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Kalib Boone: The Oklahoma State transfer had a great game against one of the best big men in the country in Great Osobor, scoring 18 points while grabbing six rebounds and posting four steals and a block. He'll face arguably the best Mountain West defense in Boise State on a quick turnaround.
Boise State
Tyson Degenhart: The 6'8" junior has continued to be a steadying force in the Broncos rotation, averaging 15 points and five rebounds while shooting about 50% from the field.
UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Boise State benefits from an extra day of rest after an impressive road win at Nevada on Friday night. The team returns home to face a UNLV team that has been hit-or-miss all season but has shown a high ceiling in beating the likes of Creighton.
However, the Rebels squandered a late lead to Utah State on Saturday afternoon, in improbable fashion, allowing a five-point play to the Aggies (yes, you read that right).
The team now turns around to face a physical Broncos team playing its best ball of the season.
Boise State bolsters a top 20 defense in terms of KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, and I don't trust the Rebels to win on the margins, the team is 260th in offensive rebounding rate and 331st in defensive rebound rate, to get a road upset.
Boise State is in line to pull away and cover as a home favorite, even with limited possessions.
