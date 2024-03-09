UNLV vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 9
Few teams have been as hot as UNLV of late. After being upset by Air Force back on January 23, the Rebels of gone on an 10-1 run. The only loss during that stretch was to Nevada, which sparked a six-game win streak that has extended to today.
Now, the two teams will meet in a rematch with a ton on the line in the final game of the regular season schedule. If Utah State falls to New Mexico, the winner of today's game between UNLV and Nevada will find themselves in a three-way tie with Utah State and Boise State for first place in the conference.
So, how should we handle this game from a betting perspective? That's what I aim to find out in this article.
UNLV vs. Nevada odds, spread, and total
UNLV vs. Nevada betting trends
- UNLV is 5-0 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in UNLV's last seven games
- UNLV is 4-1 straight up and ATS in its last five games vs. Nevada
- UNLV is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games
- Nevada is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these teams
UNLV vs. Nevada how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to watch (TV): CBSSN
- UNLV record: 19-10 (12-5 in Mountain West)
- Nevada record: 25-6 (12-5 in Mountain West)
UNLV vs. Nevada key players to watch
UNLV
Dedan Thomas Jr.: It's not just his team-leading 13.2 points per game that makes Dedan Thomas Jr. the most key player on this Rebels team, it's more so his 5.3 assists per game. When he gets the ball moving around, the Rebels are tough to stop.
Nevada
Nick Davidson: Nevada's forward is averaging 12.3 points per game this season along with 7.3 rebounds and he played a big role in Nevada's earlier win against the Rebels, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. If he can have another performance like that tonight, Nevada is going to be in a good spot to win.
UNLV vs. Nevada prediction and pick
I think this spread is a little bit out of hand, so I'm going to take the points with UNLV. The Rebels are one of the few teams in college basketball whose shooting actually improves when they play on the road. Their effective field goal percentage improves from 49.7% at home to 53.3% on the road.
Their average scoring margin also drops only 0.7 points when playing the road, so the fact they'll be playing on Nevada's home court tonight doesn't bother me.
I'll take the points with the Rebels tonight.
