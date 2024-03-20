UNLV vs. Princeton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Tournament First Round (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for UNLV-Princeton.
Princeton looked bound for the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers were stunned in a high-scoring loss to Brown in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals. Instead of dancing, it’s a different March Madness for the Tigers, who are a No. 2 seed in the NIT and will host a first-round game Wednesday night against UNLV.
Playing in a loaded Mountain West, UNLV couldn’t break through with a conference tournament run. The Rebels went one-and-done, falling in overtime to a tournament-bound San Diego State squad. Can they salvage the year with an NIT run, starting as a short underdog Wednesday night in New Jersey? Here’s the betting preview and best bet for the first-round tilt.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
UNLV vs. Princeton Odds, Spread and Total
UNLV vs. Princeton Betting Trends
- UNLV is 19-10 ATS this season
- Princeton is 14-12 ATS this season
- UNLV is 9-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Princeton is 11-10 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-13 in UNLV games this season
- The OVER is 12-13-1 in Princeton games this season
UNLV vs. Princeton How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 20
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- UNLV record: 19-12
- Princeton record: 24-4
UNLV vs. Princeton Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Keylan Boone: One of multiple double figure scorers in the UNLV lineup, Boone averages 12.4 points per game and leads the Rebels in rebounding. Boone has scored 16-plus points in three consecutive games and has two double doubles over the last four contests.
Princeton
Caden Pierce: One of the Ivy League’s top big men, Pierce, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, is nearly putting up a double-double per night at 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Pierce had a 19-point, 12-rebound performance in the Ivy League semifinals against Brown.
UNLV vs. Princeton Prediction and Pick
Both teams play at slow tempos but make up for it with solid shooting. Starting with Princeton, which lets it fly at the No. 4 rate in the country. Over 40% of the Tigers’ points this season have come from beyond the arc, though UNLV is solid on the perimeter, ranking No. 56 in the nation in defending 3-point shots, according to KenPom.
Princeton is just as efficient from inside the arc, too. The Tigers are a top-5 shooting team from 2-point range and are No. 32 overall in effective field goal percentage. Princeton plays its style and takes great care of the ball with the No. 1 turnover percentage in the country. Can UNLV get stops?
The Rebels have enough firepower to go blow-for-blow with the high-scoring Tigers. UNLV plays to its strength, getting the ball to the rim. The Rebels score 53% of their points from 2-point range and get to face a Princeton defense that is No. 299 in defending shots from inside the arc. Both offenses can pour in points in this matchup. Take the over.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage withBetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.