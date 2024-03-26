UNLV vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Quarterfinal (Pick the Pirates)
College basketball betting preview for UNLV-Seton Hall.
While the Big East has dominated the NCAA Tournament (UConn, Creighton and Marquette are a combined 6-0), Seton Hall is the league’s last remaining team in the NIT. The Pirates, one of the many notable March Madness snubs, is still playing high-level postseason basketball in the season’s most important month.
No. 1 Seton Hall pulled out an overtime win over Saint Joseph’s in the first round, then suffocated North Texas (72-58) in the second round to advance to the NIT quarterfinals. The Pirates are small favorites Tuesday night at home against UNLV, trying to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
UNLV, an unseeded squad in the NIT, went on the road to beat Princeton in the first round and defended home court with a 79-70 win over Boston College on Sunday. Can the Rebels pull out an upset in Newark?
Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- UNLV is 21-10 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 15-19 ATS this season
- UNLV is 10-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Seton Hall is 8-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-13 in UNLV games this season
- The OVER is 16-17-1 in Seton Hall games this season
UNLV vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Walsh Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2/ESPN+
- UNLV record: 21-12
- Seton Hall record: 22-12
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Kalib Boone: UNLV shot nearly 50% from the field in its second-round win over Boston College. The effort was aided by Boone, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, who scored 16 points off the bench in 23 minutes to go with 6 rebounds. Boone had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. He averages 11.3 points per game.
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: Seton Hall’s top scorer this season at 15.6 points per game, Richmond has struggled shooting the rock in two NIT games, combining for 17 points on just 6-of-17 shooting. Richmond has made up for it on the glass, grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds (to go with 6 assists) in Saturday’s win over North Texas.
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
Seton Hall’s offensive metrics aren’t pretty as the No. 220 team in effective field goal percentage and turnover issues. Can UNLV’s defense aid the upset effort? The Rebels are No. 127 in turnover percentage and Seton Hall is No. 333 in steal percentage as one of the worst ball security clubs in the Big East.
However, Seton Hall might misfire at a high rate, but the Pirates create second-chance opportunities by crashing the offensive boards. Seton Hall is No. 19 in KenPom in offensive rebounding percentage and rely heavily on its talented, experienced backcourt to drive to the rim and finish. UNLV’s defense is elite on the perimeter, but aren’t as great near the rim (No. 174 against 2-point defenses).
UNLV likes to drive the ball inside on the offensive end. The Rebels attempt treys at the No. 254 rate in the country and it’s strength-on-strength against a Seton Hall defense that is No. 92 in defending 2-point shots. Seton Hall seems underrated as a squad that most likely would’ve been in the NCAA Tournament had it not been for a plethora of bid stealers. The Pirates are out for revenge in the NIT and pull away from UNLV.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage withBetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.