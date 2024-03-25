Updated National Championship Odds Ahead of Sweet 16 (UConn Clear Favorite to Win Back-To-Back Titles)
By Reed Wallach
The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is finished and we can take a breath before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight this coming weekend.
Connecticut, the defending National Champions, demolished competition in the first two rounds to further confidence in oddsmakers that this team will be the first team to cut down the nets in consecutive years since Florida in 2006 and 2007. However, many contenders advanced through the first weekend with only three non-top four seeds advancing through the first weekend.
Teams at the top of the odds board, such as all No. 1 seeds Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina, avoided upset bids in the first weekend and all No. 2 seeds qualified for the Sweet 16.
This year, Cinderella is a high major with chalk taking over in the second round. No. 11 North Carolina State, who defeated No. 14 Oakland in overtime, is the only double-digit seed to make the Sweet 16 this season after winning five games in five days in the ACC Tournament to get a bid. The Wolfpack plays No. 2 Marquette in the Sweet 16.
Following a hectic, yet chalky, first weekend, here are the updated odds for the 2024 National Championship.
2024 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
