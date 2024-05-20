Updated NBA Championship Odds Indicate Boston Celtics Heavy Favorite to Win 18th Title
By Reed Wallach
The conference finals are set in both the East and the West, and everything is coming up Boston Celtics.
The best team in the regular season, the Celtics are massive favorites to advance to the Finals against the out-matched Pacers, who won a grueling seven-game series against the Knicks. The Celtics caught a break in the eyes of oddsmakers with the Timberwolves winning in Denver, knocking out the defending champion Nuggets, further shortening the team's title odds.
Boston is now the biggest favorite it has been all season with Denver out of the picture and an expected competitive series against Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks.
For now, here are the updated title odds ahead of the next round, which starts on Tuesday.
NBA Championship Odds
- Boston Celtics: -160
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +280
- Dallas Mavericks: 500
- Indiana Pacers: +2600
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boston Celtics Overwhelming Favorites to Win NBA Title
The Celtics are expected to face little resistance in its path to a title as the team faces Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals.
While the team gets a seemingly out-matched foe in the ECF, the Western Conference picture has also tilted towards the Celtics, as the biggest threat to the team's title, the Nuggets, was bounced in Game 7 after squandering a 20-point second-half lead.
The T'Wolves, who have the best defense in the NBA this season, have played above expectation, but are not viewed as the same caliber opponent in terms of oddsmakers, which continued to move the odds towards Boston winning the title. It's also worth noting that Minnesota is a -180 to win its next series against a formidable Dallas team, which starts on Wednesday.
