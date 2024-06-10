Updated NBA Finals Odds (Boston a Monster Favorite to Handle Mavericks After 2-0 Start)
The Boston Celtics took care of business against the Dallas Mavericks to begin the NBA Finals. The top-seeded Celtics were the best team in the NBA this season at home and backed that up against the Mavericks, grabbing a commanding 2-0 lead in the series following Sunday’s 105-98 victory at TD Garden.
The series shifts back to Dallas for the next two games, where Boston is trying to finish the job before a possible return to Bean Town for Game 5. The Celtics have been the odds-on betting favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy for months, so it’s not surprising they have grown to monster favorites after taking a 2-0 lead in the series.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Updated NBA Finals Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Boston is now a -800 favorite to beat Dallas and win the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship. That’s an implied probability of 88.89% and a $100 bet would net just $12.50.
Think Dallas can mount a comeback? The Mavericks are now +550 on DraftKings to take the series, which is an implied probability of just 15.38% and a $100 bet would net $550 if Dallas can rally for the upset.
History Is Against the Mavericks
Dallas is facing a tall task to climb back into this series, but it’s not impossible. Five teams in NBA history have stormed back from a 2-0 NBA Finals deficit to win it all.
In 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks won four consecutive games after dropping the first two against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Mavericks’ point guard Kyrie Irving was on a team that did it, when the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers survived a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors to win it all.
Mavericks a Small Favorite in Game 3
While the odds are slim that a team can come back from down 2-0, the odds of a 3-0 series comeback are astronomical as no team in NBA history has been able to pull it off.
That’s what makes Wednesday’s Game 3 at American Airlines Center so pivotal. In a must-win game, the Mavericks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are a 2-point favorite.
The total has shrunk to 213 after back-to-back unders to begin the series.
Spread
- Celtics: +2 (-112)
- Mavericks: -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +105
- Mavericks: -125
Total: 213 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas is 25-24 ATS at home this season and 19-17 ATS as a home favorite. Boston is 22-22-3 ATS on the road this season and Wednesday will be just the fourth time all year (1-2 ATS) they are a road underdog.
The Celtics are 6-0 straight up on the road this postseason and the Mavericks are 5-3 straight up at home.
