U.S. Open Odds (Scheffler, McIlroy, and Schauffele Top List of Odds at Pinehurst)
The second men's major of 2024 is in the books and Xander Schauffele finally has a win on a big stage, capturing the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
His win also marked the end of Scottie Scheffler's dream of the grand slam. A bizarre Friday morning that saw him arrested derailed his tournament and he wasn't able to recover in time to be in contention on Sunday.
Now, the golf world turns to Pinehurst for June's U.S. Open. Pinehurst last hosted the U.S. Open back in 2014 when Martin Kaymer won in a landslide, winning by a margin of eight strokes.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win next month's major.
U.S. Open Odds
Below are the top 20 odds to win the 2024 U.S. Open. All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Rory McIlroy +950
- Xander Schauffele +1000
- Viktor Hovland +1500
- Jon Rahm +1700
- Ludvig Aberg +2100
- Brooks Koepka +2400
- Bryson DeChambeau +2400
- Collin Morikawa +2400
- Patrick Cantlay +2400
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Wyndham Clark +2900
- Max Homa +3000
- Joaquin Niemann +3100
- Jordan Spieth +3100
- Will Zalatoris +3200
- Dustin Johnson +3600
- Cameron Smith +3600
- Tommy Fleetwood +3900
- Justin Thomas +4100
Scheffler, McIlroy, and Schauffele Set as Favorites
We're now halfway through the 2024 golf standings and the hierarchy is as clear as it's been in recent years. Scheffler is the clear No. 1 golfer in the world and no sane person would argue otherwise. There's a wide gap and then McIlroy and Schauffele are the clear next best on the PGA Tour.
The odds for the U.S. Open display that exact idea. Scheffler is the clear favorite at +450 and then McIlroy and Schauffele are next at +950 and +1000 respectively. After those two, Viktor Hovland is next on the list at +1500.
Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open winner, is fifth on the odds list and first amongst all LIV golfers at +1700.
The defending U.S. Open champion, Wyndham Clark, is 12th on the odds list at +2900. Two-straight runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship led us to believe he'd be in contention at the majors this season, but his form fell off, missing the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.
The U.S. Open will take place between June 13 - 16.
