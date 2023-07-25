USA vs. Netherlands prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Group Stage
Our soccer expert predicts that the United States will move to 2-0 in the Group Stage.
By Peter Dewey
The United States Women’s National Team got off to a hot start in the Group State of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, defeating Vietnam 3-0 on July 21.
Now, the USWNT has a tough matchup with the Netherlands in what could decide who wins Group E. It’s extremely likely that the US will advance out of the Group Stage regardless, but a win would put the team in the driver’s seat for the top spot.
Sophia Smith scored twice in the team’s win over Vietnam, but oddsmakers don’t expect as high-scoring of a game with the total set at 2.5 in this matchup.
BetSided spoke to 90min’s Lizzy Becherano to break down the matchup with the Netherlands and help make an informed betting pick.
First, let’s dive into the odds for this game, where the United States is heavily favored:
USA vs. Netherlands odds, moneyline and total
USA vs. Netherlands prediction and pick
The United States comes into this game as an outright favorite to win this game with a draw considered more likely by oddsmakers than the Netherlands actually pulling off the upset.
Becherano explained that this game means a little more to the Dutch after they lost to the USWNT back in the 2019 World Cup.
“The US Women’s National Team takes on the Netherlands in their second group stage match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, after kicking off the tournament with a 3-0 triumph over Vietnam,” Becherano told BetSided. “But this game won’t be as easy, as the Dutch will be looking for revenge after losing to the American side 0-2 in the 2019 final.
“Sophia Smith is bound to make head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s starting lineup after scoring two goals in her debut. The opponents must keep an eye on Smith and creative veteran Rose Lavelle, after she scored the winning goal against them in 2019. This is bound to be an intense match, but the USWNT should come out on top.”
This won’t be as easy of a win as the US saw against Vietnam, where the team scored early in the 14th minute to take a 1-0 lead and would never look back.
There is some value in taking this game to draw, but ultimately the US is way too talented for me to pass the team up at a reasonable price of -150. The US was favored at -20000 odds against Vietnam, and while the Dutch are a much better team, there’s a reason they’re set as +425 underdogs.
Becherano thinks the USWNT takes this one, so I’ll side with her expertise and take the US to move to 2-0 in the Group Stage.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.