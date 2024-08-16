USC Trojans College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024
By Cody Pestino
In the USC Trojans first year in the Big Ten, Lincoln Riley's squad will look to be conference title contenders. USC struggled to end the season in 2023 losing five of their last six games. A lot of the blame was put on the defense, which will be improved heading into 2024.
USC Trojans Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+105)
- UNDER 7.5 (-125)
USC Trojans Offensive Preview
The USC Trojans will have to replace superstar quarterback Caleb Williams this season, and junior Miller Moss will be called on to do so. Moss shined in his lone start throwing for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns in the teams bowl game victory against Louisville, so there's confidence that he can lead the offense under Riley's guidance.
The USC playmakers are a talented bunch led by wide receiver Zachariah Branch, one of the fastest players in college football. The rest of the USC receivers are talented but a little inexperienced, and may take time to carve out their roles.
The Trojans will be solid up front led by Jonah Monheim who might be the best center in all of college football.
USC Trojans Defensive Preview
The USC Trojans hired D'Anton Lynn their new defensive coordinator. Lynn was the defensive coordinator at UCLA last season. Lynn spent most of his career as a position coach in the NFL. The Trojans return nine starters on defense and also bring in key depth pieces through the transfer portal.
The USC Trojans defense returns nine starters from 2023, in a group that should see a lot of development and growth heading into this season. They also bring in talented transfers in the secondary who will contribute right away.
USC Trojans Outlook and Prediction
The USC Trojans are ranked 23 in the preseason AP Poll. Although the AP Poll is giving the Trojans respect sportsbooks have not, setting their win total at just 7.5 wins. Lincoln Riley, once universally recognized as one of the best coaches in the country, has also started to lose some of his respect. This USC team has all the makings of being a surprise team in the Big Ten.
The Trojans will have a challenging non-conference schedule, opening up the season against the LSU Tigers in a neutral site game, and finishing the season with a rivalry matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The good news for USC, neither of those games are traditional road games.
USC will have to take a step up in competition against the Big Ten this season, however, they avoid playing the top two teams in the conference the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks.
The USC Trojans are the sleeper team bettors who should buy stock in and will get them at a good price at +105.
Pick: USC Trojans OVER 7.5 Wins (+105)
