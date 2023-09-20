USC vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
The Trojans come off some extra rest with a bye week to face a banged up Sun Devils team, can Caleb Williams keep up his repeat Heisman Trophy campaign?
By Reed Wallach
USC had an early bye week in Week 3 and now will look to jumpstart a big season with PAC-12 play resuming against Arizona State.
The Trojans hit the road for the first time this season, travelling to Tempe to face a banged up Arizona State team that will start Drew Pyne in this one, who exited the team's 29-0 loss to Fresno State last week due to injury.
Oddsmakers are counting on a blowout, can USC make good on it and cash for bettors? Let's dive in:
USC vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona State vs. USC Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 0-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arizona State has gone UNDER in every game this season
- USC is 2-1 ATS this season
- USC has gone OVER in two of three games this season
USC vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23rd
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- USC Record: 3-0
- Arizona State Record: 1-2
USC vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
USC
Caleb Williams: After a week off, the Heisman Trophy favorite can restart his repeat campaign against a porous ASU defense. Williams has completed 77% of his passes in three games for 878 yards iwth 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions, being sacked only twice in hte process.
Arizona State
Drew Pyne: Pyne has battled injuries through training camp and couldn't stay on the field against Fresno State last week in his spot start for injured starter Jaden Rashada. Pyne reportedly left last week's loss due to another injury, leaving fourth stringer Jacob Conover to finish the 29-0 loss. Pyne struggled when he did play, completing only five of 13 passes with two interceptions.
USC vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
While the point spread seems daunting, this is setting up to be a nightmare for the Sun Devils, who played their fourth string quarterback in a shutout loss to Fresno State. As mentioned above, Pyne left last week due to another injury but is set to start against USC. If he can't finish again, it'll be Conover, who completed six of 16 passes for 89 yards with two interceptions in the loss last week.
Quarterback isn't the only spot of concern due to injury, though, I expect Arizona State to be out of sorts in this one with limited depth in the trenches as as many as three offensive linemen are set to miss this week's matchup and questionable depth in the secondary as well.
This is not the matchup for Arizona State to limp into. The Trojans are tops in all advanced offensive metrics like success rate and EPA/Play against three poor defenses, and should roll yet again against Arizona State's defense that is 128th in EPA/Play against three lackluster offenses.
The Sun Devils simply don't have the playmakers to keep up with USC and this is rightfully a five touchdown spread. The Trojans may have defensive struggles against formidable offenses, but the team has done a great job of putting teams behind the sticks this season, top 10 in tackles for loss this season.
I don't trust Pyne to hold up over four quarters and for the Sun Devils to keep up. Given that USC has bigger fish to fry, I can see Trojans' head coach Lincoln Riley pulling his starters early, but the team should be up three scores at halftime.
