USC vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Colorado was humbled in its PAC-12 opener. Are the Buffaloes in trouble again come Saturday?
By Reed Wallach
Colorado got trounced against Oregon on the road in its PAC-12 opener, a realization that one of the best stories in college football may not be on the tier that the best teams in the PAC-12 are playing on.
Now, the team faces another elite foe in USC, this time in Boulder on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans enter undefeated with the regining Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leading the way. Will Colorado run into a similar buzzsaw as a big underdog once again?
Here are the odds and our best bet for USC vs. Colorado on Saturday:
USC vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado vs. USC Betting Trends
- USC is 2-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Colorado is 2-2 ATS this season
- USC has gone OVER in three of four games this season
- Colorado has gone OVER in two games this season
USC vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- USC Record: 4-0
- Colorado Record: 3-1
USC vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
USC
Caleb Williams: Williams hasn't faced a legitimate defense yet, and he won't again against Colorado, so we can expect more incredible stat lines for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. He has completed 74% of his passes for 1,200 yards with 15 passing touchdowns.
Colorado
Shadeur Sanders: Without star wide receiver Travis Hunter, Sanders struggled against a formidable defense in Oregon, completing 69% of his passes but also passing for only 159 yards. He also ran for -34 yards as the Colorado offensive line couldn't stay in front of the Oregon pass rush.
USC vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
While the USC defense gives me pause, I can't trust the Colorado offensive line to hold up against the Trojans pass rush, which has had little issue generating pressure against lackluster offensive lines. The Trojans are third in the nation in pass rush grading, per Pro Football Focus.
Oregon had seven sacks last week on Sanders as the Buffaloes couldn't get anything going downfield. While I think the Trojans defense can be exposed, it won't be on Saturday afternoon with the team's ability to get into the backfield.
On the other side, USC may look to run up the score based on how Oregon treated its game against Colorado last week, but this is a 10 AM local kick off, it can take some time to get going offensively and for the pace to pick up.
Yes, USC has the serious skill advantage, but the team plays at a methodical tempo. The Trojans check in right around the national average in terms of plays per minute. I believe we can see a slower start to the game with the early kickoff as each team gets acclimiated.
Against Oregon, there were 11 full possessions in the first half with 35 total points (35-0 Ducks). While USC has the capability to put up similar numbers, I believe this total is far too high and giving too much credit to the Buffaloes offense, as we have seen the team struggle against far better competition.
First half under is my favorite play in this one.
PICK: USC UNDER 37.5
