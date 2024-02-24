USC vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Back Bruins in Cross-Town Rivalry Showdown)
By Reed Wallach
USC season continues to spiral, falling way short of expectations in 2023-2024, but will get one more crack at its rival in UCLA on Saturday night.
The Bruins were on the wrong side of a game winning tip in at home on Sunday, snapping what had been a six game winning streak for the resurgent UCLA squad. However, the team will look to get back on track at home on Saturday night against a listless opponnet.
USC vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
UCLA vs. USC Betting Trends
- USC is 11-15 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UCLA has covered in eight of the last 10 games this season
- USC is 2-8 ATS as an underdog
- UCLA is 2-9 ATS as a favorite
USC vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- USC Record: 10-16
- UCLA Record: 14-12
USC vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
USC
Isaiah Collier: The future lottery pick has returned from injury and has looked the part in four games, scoring at least 15 points in all of them and is now starting to take over as a playmaker, dishing out 15 assists over the last two games. The freshman will try to salvage a lost season for USC with a rivalry game win.
UCLA
Sebastian Mack: Mack was ejected from UCLA's loss to Utah in the first half due to a flagrant two as the Bruins lost in heart breaking fashion. However, the team will have its lead guard back on the floor, who has continued to come on strong during the back half of the season. Can Mack, who scored 19 points last week against Colorado, bounce back from the ejection?
USC vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
It's tough not to side with UCLA, who has been surging over the past month to become a threat come PAC-12 Tournament time, mainly because of the team's incredible defense of late.
The Bruins have won nine of 11 games behind a defense that has become a top 30 unit on the year, according to KenPom. However, the offense still leaves a ton to be desired, 329th in the country in effective field goal percentage.
The Bruins try to limit the amount of possessions in the game behind a bottom 20 pace and USC will also play in the half court, eighth in PAC-12 adjusted tempo.
While Collier gives the Trojans a massive offensive boost, this is a team that scored 50 points at home in the first meeting and now need to face a UCLA defense that has hit its stride.
I believe this game is another grind of a game and stays under the total.
