UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for WAC Tournament Final
UT Arlington upset No. 2 Tarleton to advance to the WAC final but will have to pull off a second-straight upset as they're set to face the top team in the conference, Grand Canyon, with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.
Grand Canyon handled No. 4 Seattle in its own semifinal and now has a chance to win the WAC Tournament for the second-straight year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's final.
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon odds, spread, and total for WAC final
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon betting trends
- UT Arlington is 5-0 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 6-3 in UT Arlington's last nine games
- UT Arlington has won eight-straight games
- Grand Canyon is 6-0 ATS in its last six games played in March
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 16
- Game time: 11:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- UT Arlington record: 20-13 (13-7 in WAC)
- Grand Canyon record: 28-4 (17-3 in WAC)
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon key players to watch
UT Arlington
Phillip Russell: UT Arlington's guard has cranked things up in the tournament. He scored 30 points in the quarterfinal against Stephen F. Austin this followed it up with 18 points and 10 assists in the semifinal against Tarleton. If he can have another performance like that, the Mavericks will be tough to beat.
Grand Canyon
Tyon Grant-Foster: Grand Canyon's hopes and dreams lie with their guard, Tyon Grant-Foster, who's averaging a blistering 19.7 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds. He has scored at least 28 points in two of their last three games and looked almost unstoppable against Seattle in the semifinal. If he's on his "A" game tonight, the Lopes will be conference winners.
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon prediction and pick
Grand Canyon is one of the best defensive teams in the country which is going to prove to be the difference maker tonight. The Lopes rank eighth amongst all teams in opponent effective field goal percentage, and maybe even more importantly, 51st in opponent turnovers per possession.
Turnovers will be a big role in tonight's story. Coughing up the ball us UT Arlington's biggest weakness. The Mavericks rank 346th in turnovers per possession, turning it over 20.7% of the time they have the ball. They had a turnover margin of -6 in both of their regular season losses to the Lopes and if that happens again tonight, their dreams of playing in the NCAA tournament will be over.
I'll lay the points with Grand Canyon in the WAC final.
