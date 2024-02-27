Utah State vs. Fresno State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Lay it with Aggies)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Utah State vs. Fresno State on Tuesday, Feb. 27.
By Reed Wallach
Utah State's push for a Mountain West regular season title resumes on Tuesday night at Fresno State.
The Bulldogs have struggled quite a bit in Mountain West play, due in part to injuries along the roster, and it was smoked back on Jan. 20 at Utah State, losing 83-62. Should we expect anything different with the location flipping?
Or will the Aggies take care of business as considerable favorites on Tuesday?
Here's our full betting preview for this Mountain West showdown:
Utah State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread and Total
Fresno State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Utah State is 13-10-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Fresno State is 11-15 ATS this season
Utah State vs. Fresno State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Save Mart Center
- How to Watch (TV): Mountain West Network
- Utah State Record: 22-5
- Fresno State Record: 11-16
Utah State vs. Fresno State Key Players to Watch
Utah State
Great Osobor: In the running for Mountain West Player of the Year, Osobor is averaging nearly 18 points with nine rebounds and is fresh off one of his best game of the year, scoring 17, grabbing seven and dishing out seven assists in a massive win against San Diego State. Now, with a week off, Utah State is set for the stretch run of the season.
Fresno State
Isaiah Hill: The senior guard will try to keep the Bulldogs offense afloat, second in Mountain West assist rate in league play, but there simply isn't enough help on the roster due to injuries for Hill to handle the attention of opposing defense.
Utah State vs. Fresno State Prediction and Pick
Utah State won by 21 at home on Jan. 20, covering as 13.5-point favorites with ease. Now, that was with three other rotation players for Fresno State in Enoch Boakye, Eduardo Andre and Donovan Yap, who were all out for the team's 32-point loss at home to San Diego State over the weekend.
It's tough to see Fresno State holding up against a well-rested Utah State team that can dominate inside against the Bulldogs lackluster interior defense that is 284th in near-rim field goal percentage allowed.
Utah State has won on the road in Mountain West play against lesser foes all season, beating Air Force by 28 on the road and Wyoming by eight in Laramie, so there is cause to go with the Aggies getting it done on the road.
