Utah State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16
By Reed Wallach
Utah State is enjoying the nation's longest winning streak, 15 in a row for the Aggies, who are off an improbable win at UNLV on Saturday.
The Aggies are back on the road in action on Tuesday night against a surging New Mexico team that is healthy and ready o make a run in a competitive Mountain West in 2024. The Lobos are considerable favorites despite hosting arguably the hottest teams in the country, is there a betting anlge for us to takae?
Of course there is! Here's how I'm eyeing the late game out west.
Utah State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread and Total
New Mexico vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- New Mexico is 11-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- New Mexico is 12-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- Utah State is 0-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- New Mexico is 10-1 ATS at home
Utah State vs. New Mexico How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 16th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: The Pit
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Utah SRecord: 16-1
- New Mexico Record: 14-3
Utah State vs. New Meixco Key Players to Watch
Utah State
Great Osobor: One of the most prolific offensive big men in the nation, Osobor is averaging nearly 19 points and 10 rebounds on 58% shooting. He is a load to handle on the block and should give the New Mexico a host of issues down low in a likely high scoring affair.
New Mexico
Jaelen House: House has been banged up for parts of this season, but his upside was on display in the team's home win against San Diego State on Saturday, droppin 26 points on the reinging National Championship runners up. House is a high volume shooter that can sometimes be inefficient, but if he gets cooking, this Lobos offense is nearly unstoppable in Mountain West play.
Utah State vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick
Another Mountain West home favorite is New Mexico, who welcomes Utah State to 'The Pit.'
While Utah State has an elite big man in Great Osobor, the 16-1 Aggies are in line for a loss against an explosive Lobos offense.
With Jaelan House back in the lineup, New Mexico's entire backcourt has been deployed and is fresh off a blowout win against San Diego State.
With House on the floor, the Lobos are scoring nearly seven points per 100 possessions more and allowing more than six fewer, per Hoop-Explorer. While the Lobos are 2-2 in conference play, they are sleeping giant in a loaded Mountain West.
Utah State will likely generate plenty of offense through Osobor, but I'm going to side with the home favorite to generate enough offense to out-last the Aggies at home, who are 300th in 3-point percentage.
My favorite look for this one is the New Mexico team total over as I believe this Aggies defense can be had, but I don't trust UNM to get enough stops to cover by multiple possessions, even if this spot sets up for a Lobos victory.
